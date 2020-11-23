Menu | Stories

Could Rihanna Be the Savior for Black Panther 2?

Chadwick Boseman left behind an immeasurable gap, but real heroes like Rihanna could help propel the Black Panther franchise into the future.
  • Published: 1 hour ago
  • Time (UTC): 8:34 pm
Rihanna
Rihanna shows she already loves dressing like big, powerful felines. | Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
  • Rihanna appeared in google searches this week under ‘Black Panther 2.’
  • It had fans in a tizzy, wondering if she was cast in the movie, if she’ll be part of the soundtrack, or if it was just a glitch.
  • After the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, someone like Rihanna would be the perfect addition to the franchise.

Rihanna has always been shrouded in mystery. And today is no different.

The ‘Umbrella’ singer curiously showed up in some google searches involving Black Panther 2. Whether or not the rumors are true, the franchise should think about adding some superstars of her caliber.

Rihanna
Could it be true? | Source: Twitter

She could soften the blow of the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman while propelling the Black Panther franchise powerfully into the future.

Rihanna and the Mysterious Google Search

Rihanna fans were juiced up over her recent appearance in Google’s search results for Black Panther 2.

Rihanna
Some fans were shaking. | Source: Twitter

There’s no hard evidence that would suggest RiRi is going to make an appearance, but it wouldn’t be completely out of left field. Rihanna has acted in major films before.

The Afro-Barbadian star has appeared in Battleship, This Is the End, and Ocean’s 8, to name a few.

Check her out in Battleship:

She Should Be Perfect for Black Panther 2

The Black Panther movies will likely recover from the loss of Chadwick Boseman at some point, and quite frankly, it seems too early even to be concerned with the movie.

But could there be a better way to send this pivotal franchise off into the future than using real superheroes in the movie?

Rihanna is already a legend. She embodies traits of Chadwick Boseman, such as being a very private, mysterious person. She’s already shown us her power in a variety of ways, including forgiving Chris Brown. She could help bolster the strength and compassion that Boseman embodied while he was alive.

And while we’re at it, why not let Beyoncé make an appearance or two?

Boseman left behind an immense gap when he passed, but the Black community is filled with heroes that can gracefully take the torch.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Modified: 1 hour ago
  • Time (UTC): 8:34 pm
Aaron Weaver
Aaron Weaver
Aaron is the U.S. editor of CCN.com located in Los Angeles. He has been a professional writer and comedian for over ten years. After graduating with honors from Western Michigan University, he's written extensively for newspapers, websites, and various TV shows and web series. Email: aaron.weaver@ccn.com. LinkedIn profile.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
  • Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Rihanna
CCN – Capital & Celeb News, also known as CCN Markets, CCN, and CCN.com, is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Opinion.” CCN.com is a part of Hawkfish AS, a Norwegian Media Company with regional offices in the U.S., Canada, and India.

Sister Site: Hacked – Protection against Online Abuse and Cybercrime.

Editorial Team

Founder and Chief Editor: Jonas Borchgrevink – jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

Phone number: +47 98 48 24 99

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. All Rights Reserved. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway.