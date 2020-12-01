Rihanna Has a Taste for Bad Boys – Is A$AP Rocky Any Different?

Rihanna is reportedly dating A$AP Rocky. Let’s hope his ‘rocky’ past is behind him and these two are as compatible as they appear.



By: Aaron Weaver | Email the Author

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will see if friends really can be lovers. | Source: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Rihanna is reportedly dating her longtime friend A$AP Rocky.

None of us can forget her heated relationship with Chris Brown.

A$AP Rocky has a recent history of violence, but here’s hoping he’s a changed man.

Rihanna is dating longtime friend A$AP Rocky, according to sources.

The Barbadian singer infamously dated Chris Brown, and we all know how that relationship ended–with Chris Brown catching an assault charge.

A$AP Rocky has faced his own share of violent charges, and some in the uncomfortably recent past. Rihanna clearly has a taste for men with rough edges, and being the powerful woman she appears to be, she’s well-equipped to make her own decisions.

But we can’t help but hope that she’s learned from the past.

Rihanna Takes Her Friendship to a New Level

One thing going for this new relationship is that these two have known each other for a long time. Rihanna has been friends with A$AP Rocky for years, and by all accounts, they appear to have a mutual adoration for each other.

A source told ET Online:

They have always had amazing chemistry and Rihanna relates to A$AP and it feels natural, easy and fun. She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados

Check out the chemistry on display in this video for GQ:

When Rihanna asked Rocky what the hardest part about working with her is, he said, “not goofing off and laughing the whole time.”

It’s adorable.

Unfortunately, A$AP Rocky’s history hasn’t only been cute.

A$AP Rocky Has a History

No one is denying A$AP Rocky’s charm. He’s a likable guy. And, bonus points, he’s a good rapper. Maybe that’s why Rihanna isn’t embarrassed to date him like she was with Travis Scott.

But, unfortunately, it’s not all toothy smiles and giggles from the rapper.

Just over a year ago, Rocky was found guilty of assault in Sweden. The ordeal was highly publicized, and even Donald Trump got involved.

Fellow rapper G-Eazy faced a narcotics charge a year prior, and he spent far less time in jail. G-Eazy claimed it was due to white privilege.

To his credit, Rocky claims he was followed and harassed before the alleged incident. And he also claimed his two-week stay in jail was “difficult and humbling.” Points for A$AP Rocky.

But that wasn’t his only incident.

Perhaps more troubling, in 2013, he was accused of slapping a woman in the face at a concert. Assault charges were eventually dropped because the witness failed to appear in court. He later settled a lawsuit around the incident.

Rocky has been several other scuffles, like his 2019 dust-up in Toronto.

Why Things Might Be Different This Time

A$AP Rocky has claimed before that he seems to attract violence, but he doesn’t incite it. During his testimony in Sweden, he said:

You got to realize that my life is very, very unique and particular…Ten months ago when I was with my cousin I got stabbed in my face; my home has been robbed twice at gunpoint.When I was in Auckland, my security guard was attacked by men in an elevator.

And some signs point to A$AP being a more gentle soul than the headlines imply. In 2012, he told Complex that he became a pescetarian after learning about the awful conditions animals face at slaughterhouses and industrial farms.

He’s since become a full vegan. Rocky is reportedly even dabbling with sobriety.

Check out his song “Babushka Boi,” where he references his new diet:

While we can never know the inner-workings of another human being, all signs point to A$AP Rocky being a sensitive person who’s trying to grow into a better man.

Given their shared Barbadian heritage, he could be an excellent fit next to Rihanna. People can change, as she’s noted with Chris Brown. Rihanna displayed her power by forgiving him for his violent acts.

Let’s hope everyone involved has learned from the past, and they can grow together in a peaceful, loving way. Best of luck to the new couple!

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com