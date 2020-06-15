It looks like Resident Evil 8 might only be available for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. | Image: GameSpot/YouTube

Resident Evil 8 Rumor Could Ruin Cross-Gen Play Before It Starts

Rumors about Resident Evil 8 being a next-generation title only have caused a flurry of speculation about cross-gen development.
  • Resident Evil 8 might only be a next-generation title.
  • Rumors claim that current-gen development has been scrapped.
  • Will cross-gen development be affected on any other titles?

With Xbox touting Smart Delivery and massive franchises like Assassin’s Creed being cross-gen, it initially seems that players waiting a bit to upgrade their next-gen consoles should be okay.

But according to a new rumor surrounding Resident Evil 8, that may no longer be the case.

Discussion surrounding the new Resident Evil game. | Source: Twitter

As this speculation states, the latest title in this storied franchise was meant to release on the current generation as well as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

However, this may have changed.

Resident Evil 8: A True Next-Gen Title

Resident Evil 8 is now, supposedly, a next-generation title alone. The game received some graphical updates that caused unnecessary loading times, pop-ins, and other issues on current hardware. But on next-gen, those issues are nearly non-existent.

Loading ...

If this is indeed the case, there’s no way it won’t happen again. Unfortunately, it’s occurring six months before the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are even here. What else will be moved to next-gen only?

At least it’ll be on PC. | Source: Steam

Everyone already knows that cross-gen games are held back. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Battlefield 4 on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 were pretty rough. Their next-gen counterparts were better but could have been so much more if their PC versions are anything to go by.

PlayStation 5 as a Focus

In this case, both console’s SSDs will make it much harder for cross-gen games that are being developed after release to work. This promise might hold back games on both platforms, though Sony’s first-party titles should be fine. The company already noted that generational leaps are final for them.

That Ratchet and Clank gameplay? It won’t work on a PlayStation 4. If developers are as hyped about the PlayStation 5 as it appears, they’ll want to take great advantage of that hardware as possible. It seems Capcom is doing so with Resident Evil 8 as well.

This is partly why it’s so essential both Sony and Microsoft have lower-priced consoles – so gamers can take advantage of this next-generation as fast as possible.

Some Xbox titles like Halo: Infinite will work across all consoles, but don’t expect many others to do so. This is doubly so when it comes to top-tier franchises like Resident Evil.

At least Resident Evil 8 will come to PC as well.

