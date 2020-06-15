Resident Evil 8 Rumor Could Ruin Cross-Gen Play Before It Starts

Resident Evil 8 might only be a next-generation title.

Rumors claim that current-gen development has been scrapped.

Will cross-gen development be affected on any other titles?

With Xbox touting Smart Delivery and massive franchises like Assassin’s Creed being cross-gen, it initially seems that players waiting a bit to upgrade their next-gen consoles should be okay.

But according to a new rumor surrounding Resident Evil 8, that may no longer be the case.

As this speculation states, the latest title in this storied franchise was meant to release on the current generation as well as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

However, this may have changed.

Resident Evil 8: A True Next-Gen Title

Resident Evil 8 is now, supposedly, a next-generation title alone. The game received some graphical updates that caused unnecessary loading times, pop-ins, and other issues on current hardware. But on next-gen, those issues are nearly non-existent.

Loading ...

If this is indeed the case, there’s no way it won’t happen again. Unfortunately, it’s occurring six months before the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are even here. What else will be moved to next-gen only?

Everyone already knows that cross-gen games are held back. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Battlefield 4 on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 were pretty rough. Their next-gen counterparts were better but could have been so much more if their PC versions are anything to go by.

PlayStation 5 as a Focus

In this case, both console’s SSDs will make it much harder for cross-gen games that are being developed after release to work. This promise might hold back games on both platforms, though Sony’s first-party titles should be fine. The company already noted that generational leaps are final for them.

That Ratchet and Clank gameplay? It won’t work on a PlayStation 4. If developers are as hyped about the PlayStation 5 as it appears, they’ll want to take great advantage of that hardware as possible. It seems Capcom is doing so with Resident Evil 8 as well.

This is partly why it’s so essential both Sony and Microsoft have lower-priced consoles – so gamers can take advantage of this next-generation as fast as possible.

Some Xbox titles like Halo: Infinite will work across all consoles, but don’t expect many others to do so. This is doubly so when it comes to top-tier franchises like Resident Evil.

At least Resident Evil 8 will come to PC as well.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.