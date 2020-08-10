RE8 Is Rumored to Be a Disaster on the PS5 – Who Should We Blame?

Resident Evil 8 is allegedly struggling on PlayStation 5.

Could Sony’s console be the weaker place to play multiplatform titles?

Is this Capcom’s fault, or something else entirely?

PlayStation 5 secured a big win with the Resident Evil 8 reveal during its event in June. While a multiplatform title for sure, players will associate Resident Evil with the PlayStation brand.

Or, they would have.

Will PlayStation 5 Be the Weaker Multiplatform Console?

Capcom’s latest is allegedly struggling to perform on Sony’s box. Dusk Golem, a popular ResetEra leaker and industry insider, claims Resident Evil 8 can’t run properly on PlayStation 5 at 1080p 60fps.

Dusk Golem states:

The game’s terrible performance at the PS5 reveal event with the terrible frame rate present in the trailer was kinda’ the current status of the game on PS5 as of a few months ago. The thing is, apparently the game runs perfectly on Xbox X, they’ve been having some troubles getting the frame rate stable on PS5.

It’s worth noting Capcom is upgrading the title from a cross-gen one to purely next-gen. That and the game’s engine is specific to Resident Evil.

Dusk Golem claims, “the two consoles have some very different strengths,” meaning the optimization process is smooth in some parts and rough in others, depending on the console.

Is Resident Evil 8 Capcom or Sony’s Fault?

This raises the question: Is Resident Evil 8 struggling because of Capcom or the PlayStation 5 architecture?

Sony claims the PS5 is easy to build for thanks to its SSD. Dusk Golem claims many devs have said the same.

By that logic, it appears Capcom is struggling to work with the PlayStation 5 architecture. The game releases next year, so there’s time to optimize, but what’s the deal here?

Video: More Rumors Surrounding Resident Evil 8

Will other studios wrestle with multiplatform optimization? What about the PC version? One can assume Xbox devs will have an easier time porting to PC thanks to the similar architecture. This could play a big part in the next-gen controversy. It could explain why Sony is going all-in on exclusivity.

That said, this is all still a rumor. It’s one from a previously credible source, but a rumor nonetheless.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.