Resident Evil 3 Remake’s Shameful Loot Boxes Should Scare You

Advertisement

The Resident Evil 3 remake will have loot boxes, a screenshot from the game has suggested.

Players will be able to purchase the loot boxes in the Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer.

The decision to put loot boxes in the game would be a shameful cash grab follow so much controversy around them.

A new gameplay video from the Resident Evil 3 remake shows some sort of loot box system in the Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer. The gameplay is in Chinese but has been translated by GameRevolution. The site’s translation confirms that players will be able to buy cosmetic items.

Some of the cosmetic items available to players are survivor skins, monster skins, and new voice-overs for Masterminds. These loot boxes can be unlocked with “Umbrella” points but it’s unclear if these can only be earned through gameplay or if players will be able to buy them with real money.

Advertisement

If the loot boxes only offer cosmetic items, then it means that Resident Evil Resistance isn’t pay-to-win in any way. However, that isn’t the only issue that people have with loot boxes.

Many of the international laws banning loot boxes have done so because of concerns that they are gambling. The design of loot boxes, the way they explode open with a fizz and a bang and make sounds borrowed from casino slot machines, are made to keep players coming back for more.

If Capcom is hoping to rake it in with a live service multiplayer game, then putting loot boxes in the game isn’t the way to do it. Games like Fortnite sell skins and make billions of dollars by allowing players to just pay for what they want, without cracking open a loot box.

Advertisement

Capcom could have also sold DLC that offers new characters and maps. That would have been better than loot boxes but by potentially putting these in the game, it just looks like a shameful cash grab.