Resident Evil 3 Remake Got Torched by Haters – But Capcom Got the Last Laugh

Resident Evil 3 Remake shipped a staggering 2 million copies within five days of its release. That’s remarkable, especially considering the game’s negative reception and keyboard army of haters.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Is Surprisingly Controversial

Resident Evil 3 Remake came as no surprise, considering last year’s fantastic remake of RE2. Only that remake featured a lengthy campaign and a healthy amount of replayability. Not to mention the terrifying, unpredictable encounters with Mr. X.

Conversely, Resident Evil 3 Remake’s Nemesis was often scripted, the game was inexplicably missing locations, and some story decisions were cut entirely, among other issues.

This is partly thanks to the game overlapping with Resident Evil 2 Remake’s development. It feels like an extension of the second title, rather than its own fleshed-out experience.

While this lack of content definitely matters to hardcore fans, it apparently didn’t affect sales much. Keep in mind the 2 million sales came within five days after release. That number is only going to spiral higher.

Comparatively, Resident Evil 2 Remake recently hit 6.5 million units shipped. That game released in January of last year.

Resident Evil Overload?

Capcom doesn’t intend to put this cash-cow out to pasture anytime soon. We’re looking at a Resident Evil 4 remake next, with a tentative release date of 2022.

This two-year delay could give the franchise room to breathe, with the last two remakes releasing back to back.

Or it could leave room for Resident Evil 8 to launch on next-generation consoles. After all, any rumors surrounding the next Resident Evil game hint at an early 2021 release date. This is around the date next-generation consoles should release.

Fan consensus hopes for Resident Evil 8 before another remake. After all, Resident Evil 4 is already available on every current-gen platform. Many still herald the game as a masterpiece and don’t believe it needs a remake just yet.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.