Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Coming to Game Pass – That’s a Bigger Deal Than You Think

Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally making its way to Xbox Game Pass.

The game will be coming to the service on May 7th, according to the official Xbox Twitter account.

This is a way bigger coup for Xbox than you probably realize.

The moment Xbox fans have been waiting for is finally here. Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Game Pass. Barely 18 months after it was released, one of the best-selling games of all time will hit Microsoft’s subscription service.

If you thought that Game Pass was a good deal before, then you ain’t seen nothing yet. This latest addition is a massive boon to the service. We’re likely to see a huge wave of new subscribers in the coming weeks. And it’s not hard to see why.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Is a Massive Boost to Game Pass

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic game. Not just in scope, but in value. To buy the game on the Microsoft store, you’d have to shell out $59.99. But Game Pass is a mere $9.99 per month, making it a much cheaper option to get through one of 2018’s biggest and best games.

This could be a transformational moment for Game Pass. And I say that with the full awareness that the service already had 65 million subscribers as of July 2019. As well as the assumption that Game Pass Ultimate has almost certainly furthered that success.

But the addition of Red Dead Redemption 2 could represent a turning point for Game Pass as we approach the next console generation.

Microsoft has labored to bring prestige titles to the service as close to launch as possible. Rockstar was never going to let Red Dead 2 arrive on Game Pass during 2018 or even 2019. Frankly, it’s stunning that Xbox managed to hook the game in 2020 at all, much less this early in the year.

That probably tells us more about Xbox than it does about Rockstar.

Is This a Clue About Xbox’s Series X Strategy?

The addition of Red Dead Redemption 2 to Xbox Game Pass is a pretty big clue about how Microsoft plans to play the next generation.

At this point, I’d be shocked if the service doesn’t feature a slew of Xbox Series X launch titles on the console’s launch day.

Imagine starting out your Series X collection with a whole bunch of next-gen titles right out of the gate. It’s a strategy that would be hard for PlayStation to match, given that Sony doesn’t seem to put in nearly as much work to support PSNow.

Either way, on May 7th you’ll be able to download and play Red Dead Redemption 2 via Xbox Game Pass. Just don’t get too attached to your horses.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.