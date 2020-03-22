Rand Paul Haters Say It’s ‘Karma’ He’s The First Senator to Get Coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul is the first U.S. Senator to test positive for coronavirus.

While the Kentucky senator quarantines, his haters are laughing at him.

All the top tweets on #RandPaul early Sunday afternoon expressed glee.

Sen. Rand Paul tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine. Someone in his office tweeted an announcement using his official account:

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

His office further stated:

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.

While most of America remains on lockdown to flatten the curve of coronavirus’ spread, you might expect people to pull together. Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people, and give Americans a chance to emphasize unity over partisan differences.

But all the top tweets on Twitter suggested Rand Paul deserves to have coronavirus.

Rand Paul Haters Cheer Positive Coronavirus Test

One of the top tweets for #RandPaul, by a blue check marked account billed as “A popular anti-Trump Twitter force -LA Magazine,” tweeted the following:

I don’t know if I’ve ever loved karma more than I do in this moment

Another read:

Hey @RandPaul — bet you change your tune now, you [f***ing] twat. Take care of your #COVIDー19 at home, you worthless POS. Hardworking Americans need those hospital beds. That’s the price you pay for trying to screw us over.

Rebecca Murray, the Editor in Chief for ShowBizJunkies.com tweeted:

It is taking every ounce of my self-control not to say what I really think about #RandPaul testing positive for #Coronavirus! #karmaisreal

Replies to Rand Paul’s announcement tweet about getting coronavirus called it “poetic justice,” “sweet karma,” and “a direct message” from the universe.

Another replied that Rand Paul “is a non-person.”

Sen. Paul Can’t Catch A Break

Rand Paul may have caught coronavirus, but the senator can’t seem to catch a break.

While serving in the United States Senate, Paul was shot at in 2017 by an unhinged Bernie Sanders supporter wielding an SKS rifle and Smith and Wesson handgun. Later that year his neighbor assaulted him and gave him several broken ribs.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.