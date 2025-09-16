R0AR Launches BuyBack Vault: Bringing 1R0R to R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives

Sheridan, Wyoming, September 16th, 2025, Chainwire
The R0AR ecosystem has unveiled its latest innovation: the R0AR BuyBack Vault , a game-changing initiative designed to supercharge community participation, reward early movers, and accelerate the growth of the R0AR Chain.
What It Is:
The BuyBack Vault is an unprecedented opportunity for the R0AR community:
Why It Matters
The BuyBack Vault is more than a buyback—it’s a signal of intent:
What It Means for the Ecosystem
The BuyBack Vault directly fuels the growth engine of R0AR:
This initiative is the first of five strategic announcements rolling out over the next five weeks, each designed to throw gas on the fire of community energy, ecosystem participation, and chain adoption.
A Word from R0AR
“The BuyBack Vault is about more than buying tokens—it’s about rewarding loyalty, strengthening our foundation, and proving to the world that the R0AR Chain is here to dominate. Participation is the key to growth, and we’re rewarding it at every level.” Dustin Hedrick, chief technology officer
About R0AR
R0AR is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem uniting DeFi, NFTs, and community-driven innovation. Anchored by the $1R0R token and the Executive R0AR Society NFT collection, R0AR is building the infrastructure, tools, and rewards system to power the next wave of decentralized adoption.
Additional information is available at https://r0ar.io
The R0AR Chain can be explored via https://r0arscan.io
Cross-chain functionality is accessible through the official bridge at https://r0arbridge.io
Co-Founder
Dustin Hedrick
R0AR
[email protected]