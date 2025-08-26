R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Sheridan, USA / WY, August 26th, 2025, Chainwire

R0AR Chain Public Node Sale Surges Past $1 Million in First 72 Hours as Early Tiers Sell

R0AR , the next-generation DeFi super-app built on Optimism’s OP Stack, today announced that its highly anticipated Node Sale is off to a record-breaking start. Within the first 24 hours, Tier 1 node licenses completely sold out, followed closely by skyrocketing Tier 2 sales. Combined, the early whitelist rounds generated over $1 million in sales, setting the stage for strong momentum as the sale enters its public phase.

Tiered Pricing Rewards Early Participants

R0AR’s node license sale is structured with a tiered NFT model that rewards early participation. While all nodes deliver equal validator rewards in ETH and $1R0R, earlier tiers offer lower entry prices and higher rarity NFTs. This rarity adds lasting value beyond validator returns, granting holders unique system access, AI integrations, and exclusive platform interactions across the R0AR ecosystem.

$1R0R Token Hits All-Time High

The node sale is also fueling demand for R0AR’s native utility token, $1R0R, which recently broke out to a new all-time high of $0.0356. While nodes can be purchased in ETH, USDC, or USDT, the best way to buy is using $1R0R tokens, unlocking additional benefits and helping strengthen the token economy. $1R0R is widely available on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and on leading centralized exchanges including BitMart and MEXC.

R0AR Wallet 2.0 Launches on iOS & Android

In parallel with the node sale, R0AR has rolled out R0AR Wallet 2.0 , its next-generation crypto wallet built for self-sovereignty and privacy. Free from hidden fees, tracking, or intrusive ads, the upgraded wallet is now officially out of beta and available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. With improved usability and security features, R0AR Wallet offers users a seamless way to store, swap, and interact across the growing R0AR ecosystem.

Community-Owned Infrastructure for the Future of DeFi

By enabling anyone to purchase and operate validator nodes, R0AR is democratizing Layer 2 infrastructure and putting ownership back into the hands of its community. This approach combines the security of Ethereum with the accessibility of community participation, aligning incentives between users, validators, and the network itself.

“We’re not just selling nodes—we’re distributing ownership of the financial internet’s infrastructure,” said Dustin Hedrick, Co-Founder & CTO of R0AR. “Our community has shown incredible demand already, and this is only the beginning of a much larger movement.”

