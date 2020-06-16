PS5 Will Crush Xbox Series X Sales – This Data Proves It

Two new reports suggest that the PS5’s sales will vastly outpace sales of the Xbox Series X.

One analyst expects PS5 sales to hit 66 million by the end of 2024.

The console’s sales will largely be thanks to the strength of the PlayStation brand, with data revealing just how positive fans are feeling about the next-gen PlayStation.

A report by Ampere Analysis research director for games, Piers Harding-Rolls, suggests that the PS5’s sales are going to vastly outpace the Xbox Series X. The report from Harding-Rolls, published by GamesIndustry.biz, said that the PS5 could sell 66 million units by the end of 2024 compared to Xbox Series X sales of 37 million units.

This would put the PS5 sales at nearly double the number of Xbox Series X sales in the same timeframe. However, Harding-Rolls doesn’t expect the Sony console to get off to such a flying start as he also said that the next-gen PlayStation will sell 4.6 million units by the end of 2020 compared to 3.3 million Xbox Series X sales.

PS5 Sales Could Reach 4.6 Million Units in 2020

A report by Bloomberg revealed that the PS5 will be in limited supply, of around six million units. Sony expects the console to sell less because of its higher price and so will produce fewer units. 4.6 million units sold would be a good start but be within Sony’s rumored production plans.

Harding-Rolls said that the strong PS5 sales performance will be down to Sony’s current market lead, PS5 exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the global strength of the PlayStation brand. These things “are especially hard to dismantle.”

PS5 Reveal Event Gets 80 Million Views

The Ampere Analysis’ report is supported by another report today from Video Games Chronicle, which has collected data on last week’s PS5 reveal event. The publication has revealed that videos of the event got more than 80 million views around the world, which is more than the 53 million views that the PS4 reveal got or the 55 million views from PlayStation at E3 2018. The console design video got 17 million views in four days.

These viewing figures haven’t come out of nowhere. The reveal of the PS5 logo also got a ridiculous number of likes despite offering up no real details about the console.

While the Xbox team is doing some great things with the Xbox Series X, with several exclusives planned and features like Smart Delivery making gaming more affordable, this may not be enough to beat the PS5’s sales.