PS4 Exclusive Ghost of Tsushima Releases June 26 – But We Have 1 Burning Question

Ghost of Tsushima’s release date has been set for June 26.

Developer Sucker Punch Productions published a new story trailer to accompany the announcement.

The PlayStation blog post details pre-order bonuses and the contents of various digital and physical editions.

Sucker Punch Productions’ highly-anticipated action-adventure, Ghost of Tsushima, releases for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) on June 26, the developer announced today.

New Ghost of Tsushima Story Trailer

A spectacular new story trailer was released to accompany the announcement, showcasing the narrative underpinning the PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Sucker Punch communications manager, Andrew Goldfarb, penned a PlayStation.blog post, offering more details on what’s on show in the trailer:

Today we revealed a brand-new trailer that showcases our hero, Jin Sakai. In the past, we’ve shown the world around Jin, but this time we wanted to give you a taste of the people he meets along his journey and the scale of the threat that forces him to transform into a new kind of warrior.

In the trailer, we get reacquainted with the game’s protagonist Jin, but also meet two pivotal characters form the game. There’s Jin’s uncle, the titular lord of Tsushima, alongside Khotun Khan – the man at the helm of the invading Mongol forces and Ghost of Tsushima’s antagonist.

Digital and Physical Editions

As is customary, Sucker Punch and PlayStation offered details about the multiple editions of Ghost of Tsushima. All pre-orders, regardless of edition, secure bonuses in the form of a Jin avatar, a condensed “mini” soundtrack, and a dynamic PlayStation 4 theme.

From there, each digital and physical edition of Ghost of Tsushima comes with a selection of cosmetics and real-world collector’s items.

Top of the pack is the Collector’s Edition, retailing at a whopping $169.99. For the price, players receive:

Full-size replica Sakai mask

4.5-foot long Sashimono war banner

Furoshiki wrapping cloth

48-page mini art book

Cloth map of the island of Tsushima

Steel-book case

DLC including in-game items and skins

The news fails to clarify the answer to our final burning question: Can we expect a PlayStation 5 version of Ghost of Tsushima next?

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.