Posted in: Gaming News
Published:
March 5, 2020 4:53 PM UTC

PS4 Exclusive Ghost of Tsushima Releases June 26 – But We Have 1 Burning Question

Sucker Punch Productions announced today that the highly-anticipated action-adventure, Ghost of Tsushima, launches on June 26.

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

We finally know Ghost of Tsushima's release date, but we still have one burning question about this PlayStation exclusive. | Source: Sucker Punch

  • Ghost of Tsushima’s release date has been set for June 26.
  • Developer Sucker Punch Productions published a new story trailer to accompany the announcement.
  • The PlayStation blog post details pre-order bonuses and the contents of various digital and physical editions.

Sucker Punch Productions’ highly-anticipated action-adventure, Ghost of Tsushima, releases for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) on June 26, the developer announced today.

New Ghost of Tsushima Story Trailer

A spectacular new story trailer was released to accompany the announcement, showcasing the narrative underpinning the PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Advertisement

Sucker Punch communications manager, Andrew Goldfarb, penned a PlayStation.blog post, offering more details on what’s on show in the trailer:

Today we revealed a brand-new trailer that showcases our hero, Jin Sakai. In the past, we’ve shown the world around Jin, but this time we wanted to give you a taste of the people he meets along his journey and the scale of the threat that forces him to transform into a new kind of warrior.

In the trailer, we get reacquainted with the game’s protagonist Jin, but also meet two pivotal characters form the game. There’s Jin’s uncle, the titular lord of Tsushima, alongside Khotun Khan – the man at the helm of the invading Mongol forces and Ghost of Tsushima’s antagonist.

Alongside a release date, Sucker Punch gave us an epic new story trailer. | Source: Sucker Punch

Digital and Physical Editions

As is customary, Sucker Punch and PlayStation offered details about the multiple editions of Ghost of Tsushima. All pre-orders, regardless of edition, secure bonuses in the form of a Jin avatar, a condensed “mini” soundtrack, and a dynamic PlayStation 4 theme.

Advertisement

From there, each digital and physical edition of Ghost of Tsushima comes with a selection of cosmetics and real-world collector’s items.

The Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition will set you back just under $170 – plus tax, of course. | Source: PlayStation

Top of the pack is the Collector’s Edition, retailing at a whopping $169.99.  For the price, players receive:

  • Full-size replica Sakai mask
  • 4.5-foot long Sashimono war banner
  • Furoshiki wrapping cloth
  • 48-page mini art book
  • Cloth map of the island of Tsushima
  • Steel-book case
  • DLC including in-game items and skins

The news fails to clarify the answer to our final burning question: Can we expect a PlayStation 5 version of Ghost of Tsushima next?

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.

Advertisement

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

UK-based video game writer. Contact: thomas.bardwell[at]ccn[dot]com

More of: Ghost of TsushimaPlayStation 4
Show comments
Advertisement

Don't Miss: