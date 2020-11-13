The BBC Diana Interview Saw Prince William Bullied – Who’s at Fault?

The BBC interview with Princess Diana in 1995 will go down in history for many reasons.

Now, it will be remembered for the reported lies and falsification of documents that surround it.

Prince William has every right to be absolute incandescent with rage over this.

The BBC interview conducted by Martin Bashir and Princess Diana took place when Prince William was only 13 years old, yet considerably affected his life.

The interview was considered at the time to be a huge deal and a source of immense discomfort for the royal family.

Anti-royalists reacted with glee, despite the very real people involved in this sad soap opera.

At the time, Prince Diana was a young woman going through an extremely tough period in her life, not to mention the two young children who also found themselves living with the fallout from this interview their mother carried out with Martin Bashir.

Prince William has every right to feel anger towards Martin Bashir and the BBC

The world at the time was focused entirely on what Princess Diana had said during her interview. Meanwhile, a young Prince William was facing the brunt of the fallout in his own way.

Speaking on the matter, Simone Simmons, a friend of Princess Diana, claims that William suffered from bullying due to the interview:

People at [his] school were calling her all sorts of names. Of course, it was in all the papers, and William told me he was teased at school because of it.

I do find it somewhat ironic that today we often hear more about how the death of Princess Diana has affected Prince Harry, with his interviews talking about camera shutters and paparazzi flashbulbs. Yet, we don’t see much consideration given to how the situation surrounding Diana affected Prince William.

Granted, he doesn’t speak too much on the matter, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t affected. The bullying he suffered is a testament to that.

BBC reporter Martin Bashir has a chequered past, to say the least

It has now come to light that the interview conducted by Martin Bashir with Princess Diana was built upon a foundation of lies.

Lies reportedly perpetrated by a man who would seemingly stop at nothing to further his own career.

Matt Weisler, a former graphic artist at the BBC, was reportedly asked by Martin Bashir, now the BBC’s religious affairs editor, to draft some replica bank statements.

Little did he know that these false documents were later used by Bashir to trick Princess Diana into an interview.

How Prince William, and indeed Prince Harry, must be feeling right now is anyone’s guess. Both of them have every right to be thoroughly incensed by the behavior of a so-called reputable reporter. Not to mention one of Britain’s most respected media outlets.

Of course, Bashir has a chequered past, to say the least, including a similar “career-defining” interview with pop star Michael Jackson.

This proves that Prince William, Duchess Kate, and other royals are fair game for the media in Britain

Despite some newer elements of the royal fanbase believing that the British press victimizing royals begins and ends with Meghan Markle, this is evidence that the media were far worse in their actions 25 years ago than they are today.

Royal figures such as Princess Diana, Duchess Sarah Ferguson, and Duchess Kate Middleton have been treated appallingly by the media.

Martin Bashir is currently hiding behind being unwell as an excuse for not answering any questions on this matter. Despite being spotted well enough to walk to a takeaway and buy food.

That he remains in his position with the BBC today is disgraceful.

