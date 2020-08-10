Prince Harry Is Now ‘Woke’ Thanks to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is now on a ‘journey to wokeness’ thanks to Meghan Markle.

People seem to forget that he was once a swastika armband-wearing ‘bad boy’ who had a reputation for partying hard and using less-than-savory terms for his fellow officers.

When he was dating white women—like Chelsea Davy & Cressida Bonas—the press, correctly, held him accountable for his actions. Why change now?

Prince Harry is on a journey to wokeness.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex has made several strides in the social justice department, and his wife—Meghan Markle—can take the credit for that.

Considering the prince’s reputation before getting married, he’s certainly come a long way.

Prince Harry Didn’t Have The Best Reputation When He Was Younger

It certainly feels like a lifetime ago, but it wasn’t that long ago: Back in 2005, Prince Harry wore a “Nazi uniform” to a costume party, and that bit of regalia came complete with a swastika armband.

It didn’t take long for him to apologize for it, and Jewish groups were quick to accept his apology. Even then-Prime Minister Tony Blair refused to get involved in the matter, preferring to defer to Buckingham Palace.

Four years later, he followed that little snafu up with a racist reference to a fellow Asian soldier and “enemy” combatants. He apologized for that, too, but the MoD made clear that it would be investigated “in line with normal army procedures.”

Video: Carolyn Durand Talks About ‘Finding Freedom,’ the New Book About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

To his eternal credit, Prince Harry seems to have grown up a lot since those days. So why was the British press claiming that those aforementioned pretty major transgressions were little more than “childish games,” but his more progressive, anti-racist policies are now getting slammed?

The Press’ Problem Isn’t Harry—It’s Meghan

It should be noted that, at the time of Prince Harry’s transgressions, he was dating a white woman—namely, Chelsy Davy, who was with the prince from 2005 until about 2010. During that time, he was also linked to other prominent white women, including the late television presenter Caroline Flack, Kate Middleton’s dowdy friend Astrid Harbord, and even “Real Housewives of D.C.” star Catherine Ommanney.

Now, though, his attempts to be a better man courtesy of Meghan Markle are pooh-poohed by the same British gutter press that once snickered of his “youthful errors.”

It’s too bad, for them, that the reality of Meghan Markle’s positive influence is undeniable:

Harry’s journey to wokeness has been very public. We’ve seen him learning and educating himself along the way, but this experience of witnessing Meghan face racist remarks and commentary would have been the first time he’d seen someone in his life or someone he was particularly close to affected by it in a certain way. There are things…which Harry’s really had to become more attuned to and learn to see when it happens in front of him. And Meghan would have been the person that guided him on that journey.

Face it, trolls: Prince Harry is a better man thanks to Meghan Markle.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.