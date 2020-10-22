Is Prince Harry ‘Incredibly Unhappy’ in His Marriage? I’m Afraid So.

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has always been a rather strange one.

It’s obvious to all but the most blinkered outsider that Meghan’s aim was royal status.

The signs are there that Prince Harry is unhappy in his marriage. But will he do anything about it?

Almost since the day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married has the question been asked:

Is Prince Harry actually happy in his relationship with Meghan?

While many hand-wringers point towards that line of questioning being more to do with Meghan’s ethnic background than anything else, the truth is, the question is being asked based on the mannerisms and actions of Prince Harry himself.

And it would appear that royal fans aren’t the only people asking this question.

Prince Harry is “deeply unhappy” in his marriage claims royal insider

The terms “royal insider” and “royal biographer” are thrown around rather liberally these days.

Hugo Vickers, however, is as close to the real deal as you can get. He’s certainly no Omid Scobie.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Vickers commented on Prince Harry and his marriage to Meghan Markle:

He, no doubt, thought he had found himself a very exotic and glamorous wife out of the norm. Actresses can be very beguiling. Unfortunately, he finds himself now living in California, away from his family, friends, his work, and the Army, and all the things he had known.

Tellingly, the long-time royal biographer concluded:

He looks incredibly unhappy and has been hooked by a political activist as far as I can see.

Meghan Markle fans will obviously disagree and accuse Vickers of ulterior motives

The truth is, some people will never be convinced, and that’s okay. But, the question I’ve often asked is how this situation would be interpreted if the roles were reversed?

Imagine a more experienced, savvy man marrying a besotted princess, only to then move her away from her family and friends to a part of the world where she was surrounded only by his family and friends?

Imagine a failed actor using that princess’s title for financial gain in Hollywood and to finance a mansion and a lifestyle that he could never afford off his own hard work and reputation?

Yeah, things would be seen a little differently, no doubt, right?

The truth is Hugo Vickers has been around long enough to see through the antics of the likes of Meghan Markle.

The problem for Prince Harry is, he’s deep in a hole now, and there’s no easy way out

Prince Harry knows he’s been taken for a ride. The wayward royal may not be the sharpest tool in the shed, but he’s not a complete moron.

Harry’s problem is that in an attempt to no longer be “the third wheel” in the group with Prince William and Duchess Kate, he’s found himself in a bit of a predicament.

He allowed himself to become captivated by Meghan.

Not only that, he now has a son, and they are both holed away in pandemic-stricken California, where Prince Harry has no support network of his own.

Hugo Vickers commented:

If you unwind it all, you see an ambitious young woman who was a minor star, an actress who could dazzle him [Harry], and that’s exactly what she did.

Unfortunately for Prince Harry, that minor acting star put on the performance of her life and now has the ultimate prize.

Even if Prince Harry were to wake up tomorrow, realizing he’s been played and returns to the United Kingdom, Meghan is set for life now.

The knowledge he’s been used will continue to eat away at Harry until he wakes up.

