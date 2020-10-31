Prince Harry’s Royal Family Reconciling Won’t Happen – And Here’s Why

There’s been a lot of talk about the possibility of Prince Harry reconciling with his family.

I believe he will. Eventually.

However, by then, it may be too late to mend fences with his grandparents.

The rift between Prince Harry and his family is now front and center of most media outlets that report on the royal family.

A big reason for this is the new book written by “Netflix Bob” Robert Lacey, which sensationalizes the breakdown in relations between the two British princes.

But while the book covers the supposed circumstances surrounding the issues between Prince William and Prince Harry, it seemingly does little to predict how this will all play out.

First of all, you shouldn’t be surprised that Prince Harry is having issues with his family

If you know anything about Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, you should know that becoming estranged from family is sort of a tradition with her.

In fact, she pretty much cuts out anyone who either can’t help further her brand or who has become surplus to requirements.

Considering the absolute level of control Meghan seems to have over Prince Harry, that he’s now estranged from his brother should surprise no one.

It’s a classic control technique. Divide the victim from their support network, ensuring they have to rely on you entirely.

What are the chances of Prince Harry and his family reconciling?

There are differing viewpoints on this topic, with the likes of Robert Lacey claiming that there’s a small window for the brothers to reconcile. In contrast, the likes of Ingrid Seward believes that Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate will never go back to how they were in the beginning.

Speaking to the Mirror, Ingrid commented:

You never know with family relationships. Sometimes it becomes more of an effort to try and repair it than it is just to leave it as it is. I rather doubt that they will ever get back to how they used to be. I really don’t think so. I think that’s probably a broken relationship.

In my opinion, Christmas will be the final straw for many in the royal family when it comes to Prince Harry.

I’ve often said, and I hate to repeat it, but this could quite easily be the last Christmas for Prince Philip, or even Queen Elizabeth or Prince Charles.

None of them are young anymore, and while you certainly hope that all remain healthy and live long lives, you have to recognize that when your grandparents are in their mid to late 90’s there’s a good chance they won’t see out another year.

I hope this is something Prince Harry is considering before he makes his decision this year. He could end up living to regret the time he missed with loved ones, even if Meghan Markle is teaching him that family doesn’t matter unless it’s her.

For any reconciliation to occur, Meghan would need to be a non-factor

Ingrid continued when talking to The Mirror:

I think perhaps if something happened to Catherine or Meghan, the boys would be together again. But as long as their ladies are there and their families are there. If there was an awful tragedy, it would bring them together, but otherwise, I don’t think that relationship will be mended. But that is a really personal point of view, and I might not be right.

Sadly, I think Ingrid may be correct.

While absolutely no one would want there to be a tragedy or something to happen to any of them, I feel that Prince Harry only reconciles with his family if and when Meghan Markle becomes a non-factor.

My feeling is that this will happen once a divorce is on the cards. And don’t misunderstand me; I don’t wish for them to divorce. There’s a young child involved, and he should always have both parents (and his grandparents, but that’s another story) in his life.

However, going by Meghan’s track record, I believe that once the pandemic blows over and things return to normal somewhat, we’ll see Prince Harry become surplus to requirements.

At that point, he probably returns home with his ego battered and bruised.

But, as always, his older brother will be there to help pick up the pieces. It’s what brothers do, after all, even when one of them has been incredibly stupid.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.