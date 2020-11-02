The Prince Harry and Prince William Feud? I Blame Meghan Markle

We’ve recently seen Prince William and the royal establishment blamed for the feud between Harry and his brother.

Basically, everyone has been blamed, except for one person.

Meghan Markle. And the truth is, she’s the person behind the feud.

Meghan Markle is responsible for any bad blood between Prince Harry and Prince William and the rest of the royal family.

There. I said it. The issue that most royal commentators are dancing around.

Be they afraid of accusations of racism or whatever, it seems to be a point that very few journalists or commentators are willing to touch.

Not only am I making the claim, but I’m going to give you my reasoning for it.

Prince Harry was “the spare” before he met Meghan Markle. This isn’t a recent thing

I know the term “spare” isn’t pleasant, but it’s what the media uses when talking about Prince William and Prince Harry.

The heir and the spare.

Personally, I think Prince Harry was given a tremendous opportunity that his brother simply did not have. William’s life has been mapped out for him since the day he first drew breath.

Prince Harry? He enjoys many of the same trappings of royal life that his brother does, such as the money, the fame, the attention from the media, and so forth.

But without any of the restrictions.

Harry could literally grow up to be anyone he wanted. And do anything he wanted.

Serve in the armed forces? Not a problem. Prince Harry could have had a terrific career as a soldier, enjoying the camaraderie that those individuals share, traveling the world, and doing his bit for Queen and country.

Charitable work? He could have dedicated his life to charity without any issues. Raising funds, attending dinners, and representing his family with dignity.

Do nothing and be a playboy prince? That was available to him as well, and God knows he dabbled in that lifestyle for a bit.

So yeah, the life of “the spare” isn’t all that bad, really.

Prince Harry changed once Meghan Markle got into his head

Prince Harry only really changed once he met Meghan Markle. Some would say he changed for the better, but I’m not so sure.

I tend to think that any positive change in Harry was entirely coincidental. Meghan had a plan in mind when she was filling Harry’s head with her nonsense.

Even Netflix Bob, Robert Lacey, one of the Sussexes’ biggest cheerleaders of late, admitted that Prince Harry changed once Meghan Markle appeared on the scene.

Of course, Lacey’s agenda is to blame Prince William for everything, but if you look past his grudge against the future King, you can read between the lines.

As reported by The Mirror, Lacey claimed:

He and William both misbehaved, but Harry was blamed for everything. He became resentful of the stereotyping in the media. I think Meghan helped him to see the injustice of that, put it in words, and react against it. Her arrival was a crucial moment.

Prince Harry wasn’t “blamed” for everything, Bob. He was reported on more because he had more freedom to live a wild life as a young man than his brother.

But yes, Meghan’s arrival was a crucial moment. For her and her career.

Meghan Markle took advantage of the inferiority complex Harry feels towards his brother

Look, everyone knows how it can be with brothers. There’s a competitive streak between some siblings. And there certainly was that between Prince Harry and Prince William.

And it’s clear now that Prince Harry felt inferior to his brother. You can hardly blame him, as William was always going to be the center of royal attention.

But that doesn’t mean Prince Harry couldn’t have forged his own path, just as I mentioned above. He could have done anything he wanted.

Let’s get one thing straight. Meghan Markle didn’t “open Harry’s eyes” to the injustice he faced in royal life because she wanted him to flourish as a person.

She did so because she knew if she could turn him against his own family, she could then take advantage of him and his royal title.

Instead of standing on the sidelines while his brother takes center stage, he’s now standing on the sidelines while his wife soaks up the attention.

The only difference is that previously he was being overshadowed by a future King of Great Britain.

Now he’s being overshadowed by a Z-list actress and former “briefcase babe.”

So who’s to blame for the royal feud we’re seeing unfold before our eyes?

Simple. It’s Meghan Markle. With Prince Harry as her willing accomplice.

