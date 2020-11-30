Prince Harry and Meghan’s Royal Review in March Won’t Change Anything

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are set for a royal review in March 2021. Any royal fans who think it’ll change much will be disappointed.

If there's a Royal reckoning for the Hollywood-based couple in March is likely to be a boring one. Source: AFP PHOTO/OliSCARFF

The Sussexes walked away from their responsibilities earlier in 2020 and moved to America.

There’s a 12-month review scheduled for March 2021, which some royal fans are looking forward to.

I fear it’ll be an anti-climax. Nothing will change.

As we approach the start of a new year, royal fans are undoubtedly counting down the days until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are required to attend their royal summit.

Their first year as non-working royals will be placed under review by the palace.

While many are looking ahead to March 2021 with glee, I’m not as convinced we’ll see much actually happen then.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face royal talks in March

2020 will forever be remembered as the year that Prince Harry dumped his royal responsibilities after enjoying a lavish $40 million wedding paid for by the British public.

Part of the royal deal is that you enjoy the trappings of royal life in exchange for service to your nation.

Harry and Meghan were keen on the royal trappings. But the service? Not so much.

So they downed tools and buggered off to America.

But not without agreeing to a review twelve months from their departure date. This review will happen in March next year.

Looking back now, the idea of a meeting to see what is working and what isn’t working post-split is laughable.

The answer is simple.

What’s working? Nothing. What isn’t working? Everything!

It really could not have gone much worse. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly gone out of their way to break every rule and generally annoy Harry’s family at every turn.

Royal fans expecting much to come of this summit should prepare to be disappointed

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle running roughshod over the royal family’s reputation over the past year, I’m not confident much will come of this meeting.

Royal commentator Dr. Anna Whitelock commented:

I suspect very little will change, and there is no sign of Harry and Meghan wanting to return to the royal fold and all the rigmarole and responsibility that comes with that. Instead, it is more likely that the review will focus on the small print of what kind of commercial/media ventures the Sussexes might seek to be involved with and what the palace might seek to prohibit.

While this is all very good in theory, does anyone believe the palace prohibiting anything will make a difference?

We’ve seen from the past eight months or so that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do exactly what they want. Royal protocol or prohibition matters not a jot to this couple.

Why would that change?

Prince Harry & Meghan could maybe lose titles they don’t use anyway

Robert Lacey, a Sussex cheerleader and Netflix consultant, also claims:

There are two titles involved, there is the HRH status, and then there is the actual title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Obviously, if the review in March concludes they can’t stay working royals, then it’s quite likely they would lose or forfeit their HRH styles.

That’s right. They’d forfeit titles that they haven’t been using anyway.

Netflix Bob continued:

The way it is presented at the moment is that they are HRH, but they choose not to use it. It doesn’t say that they are banned from using it. If this develops in the future, I think it will be presented in the same way – they choose not to be royals anymore.

So what would change? Nothing.

Oh, apart from Prince Harry further damaging relations with his family.

The wedge between Prince Harry and his family would undoubtedly grow

The one significant fallout from the March summit will likely be the further straining of relations between Prince Harry and his family.

Especially in light of the Netflix deal the couple has signed. Not to mention the furor surrounding the latest installment of The Crown.

I have zero doubt that both parties (Harry and his family) will come out of the March summit with their relationship damaged even further. Perhaps to the point of no return.

As for Meghan? She won’t care. Estrangement from family is perfectly normal to her. It’s what she does.

And now it looks like it’s what Prince Harry does.