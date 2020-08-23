Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make a Leap With ‘Secret’ Hollywood Pitch

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry have revealed that they’re pitching a “top-secret” project to Hollywood.

The Sussexes are set to be executive producers on the project, though it’s unclear what the project entails.

This is sure to send the couple’s worst detractors into fits of frothing rage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving one step closer to full freedom.

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are revealed to be pitching a “top-secret” project to Hollywood. Though it’s unclear what the project will entail, the Sussexes are set to be executive producers.

I’m sure that this announcement will send the worst of the couple’s detractors into a frothing rage.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Already Made Inroads

Back in 2019, while he was still an active member of the British royal family, Prince Harry announced that he’d be partnering with Oprah Winfrey on an Apple+ series about mental health. He also made a surprise appearance in the “Rising Phoenix” documentary trailer on Netflix, which you can check out below.

Advertisement



Now, Meghan Markle is entering the fray, as well.

Variety reports that the couple has “quietly” met with higher-level executives to pitch this “top-secret” project. It’s unclear what this project entails, but the couple has confirmed that neither has any intention of being actors.

While this is good news, I’m sure that Markle’s most virulent detractors will be sent into a frothing rage.

That Train Is Never Late

The biggest complaints amongst monarchists — including those that populate the comment section of this site — are that Meghan Markle is a social-climbing gold-digger who only wanted to use Prince Harry for “fame,” and that the Sussexes are living off the British taxpayer dime.

But neither assertion could be further from the truth.

When it comes to “money,” the Windsors are poor compared to other monarchic dynasties. There has been no evidence to suggest that ties to the British royal family provide one a foothold in Hollywood; in fact, one of the meetings the Sussexes took in Hollywood was with one of Markle’s contacts that she had prior to ever meeting Prince Harry.

And since, now, the Sussexes are making their own money — and have been for a while — why is there any issue with this?

As long as the British gutter press continues to allow Prince Andrew to skate on by, unscathed, their racist, sexist, and disgusting opinions on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s now-burgeoning Hollywood career are irrelevant.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.