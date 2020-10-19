Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Demand Privacy – Unless You Paid $7,000!

The Sussexes have long complained of a lack of privacy and respect.

As paparazzi fly drones over their homes and invade their privacy, it seems the cost of being allowed to walk into their mansion was a mere $7,000.

Is the Markle Mansion still available for expensive photoshoots and videos?

I remember when Prince Harry, with a distant look in his eyes, commented on how the flash of a camera still triggers haunting memories for him.

Speaking to ITV, a UK news channel, the Prince commented:

Every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back.

Of course, he is talking about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, as she was pursued by paparazzi on that horrendous night in Paris twenty-three years ago.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seeking privacy was understandable

When Prince Harry made those comments, it was hard not to feel sympathy for him.

That’s what people don’t seem to realize. It isn’t the Sussexes quest for privacy that their critics object to. It’s the fact that they want privacy only when it suits them.

For example, if the media embark on an explosion of positive coverage relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s comments on the negative aspect social media has on our society today, I doubt we’d see much by way of complaint from the couple.

However, suppose certain media outlets shine a light on the fact that Meghan Markle reportedly spent over $1 million of public funds on clothing in one year. Both of them will be on their phone to the lawyers to see if they can sue anyone and everyone involved.

The flash of the camera bulbs only seem to trigger Harry when they aren’t instrumental in him and Meghan being paid

Going back to Prince Harry’s issue with flashing cameras. It’s ironic that he apparently had zero issues with those same cameras flashing and clicking relentlessly in his own home.

There was, you see, a listing on Giggster that allowed for the rental of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home for $700 per hour.

That’s right. Looking to make a music video or carry out a photoshoot and have $7,000 to burn? The Sussexes will perhaps set aside their burning desire for privacy and allow a crew of up to 15 strangers to come into their home and film and shoot for ten hours.

Now granted, this listing has been online since before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the mansion their new home, but you have to believe that a couple so focused on privacy would have been immediately on top of this issue.

If the British press knew of this listing, wouldn’t the Sussexes highly-paid team of PR people and personal assistants?

Privacy is only an issue for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they cannot control the narrative

The listing was still live until very recently on Giggster, and only removed after some negative media coverage. It also featured plenty of candid shots of the interior of the mansion.

Didn’t Prince Harry move halfway across the world to avoid the media spotlight? The last thing I’d want is photographs of the inside of my home online for anyone to look at.

Unless, of course, the Sussexes like the idea of a helping hand to pay the considerable mortgage on the property? Maybe the Zoom calls aren’t quite bringing in the dollars needed at the moment?

For future reference, when fans of Meghan and Prince Harry claim not to understand why the couple has their critics? It’s because they contradict themselves at every turn.

They’re not interested in privacy. They’re interested in financial gain and celebrity status.

And will offer their privacy for sale if it means bringing in dollars.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.