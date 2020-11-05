Why ‘Prince’ Harry May Quit Before He’s Stripped Of His Royalty

The clamor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lose their royal titles has been steadily growing for months.

With every new video interview, every new political statement, and every new trash-for-cash deal signed, the demand for action from the royal family has grown.

It seems we’re edging ever-closer to the day Queen Elizabeth steps in and takes action. The question is, will Harry and Meghan act first?

I think it’s fair to say that Prince Harry isn’t the most popular of royals at the moment.

His stepping away from his duties couldn’t have happened at a worse time. Shortly after announcing that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, were dumping their responsibilities, the country was faced with its most significant issue in a long time.

The pandemic.

As other royals such as Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton leaped into action and did what they could to try and provide comfort and positivity for the population, Prince Harry was squatting in a mega-mansion in Los Angeles while taking part in carefully orchestrated pap shoots delivering food to vulnerable people.

The British public was not impressed, and it didn’t take long for talk to turn to the royal titles that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were believed to be set to cash in on.

The discussion surrounding Prince Harry and his royal titles has raged on for most of the year

And cash in on them they did.

Following an exit agreement hammered out between the Sussexes and Queen Elizabeth, there was some belief, perhaps naively in retrospect, that Harry and Meghan actually did want a life away from the glare of cameras and the critical eye of the media.

A stint on Vancouver Island, Canada, lent credibility to that belief. A slower pace of life, lots of open space, and a terrific place to raise young Archie.

It didn’t take long, however, for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reveal their true intentions, which focused on building a new brand for Meghan that would encompass all of the current hot button topics dominating the weird and wacky world of America in 2020.

And to do so effectively, it meant ditching the tranquil setting of Canada for the polluted, smoke-filled air of the epicenter of vacuousness.

California.

Could Queen Elizabeth actually take the step of removing his title of Prince?

It should be noted that along the way, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid scant regard to the agreement they made for exiting royal life.

In fact, if someone had imagined a way in which both Harry and Meghan could do everything possible to renege on their agreement while offending the Queen, Prince Philip, and other frontline royals, I doubt they’d have come close to the reality that has played out over the past number of months.

To that end, an unnamed royal insider has been quoted by Life & Style via The Express as claiming the Queen is “furious” and is considering taking action:

[Harry has] since broken practically every rule in the [Queen’s] book. He has been pushing his grandmother’s buttons from the moment he stepped foot on U.S. soil, and now she’s furious and making Harry pay the ultimate price – she’s stripping him of his ‘prince’ title.

Many royal observers and fans have called for Prince Harry to be stripped of his titles for quite some time, and although I always believed such a move to be a long-shot, could we be on the verge of seeing it happen?

The royal source continued:

The Queen is angry that Harry is going about seemingly using his title for gain, like with the Netflix deal. It is as if the monarchy is being turned into a trashy cash cow.

I believe Prince Harry will be advised to jump before he’s pushed, and here’s how he’ll do it

Being stripped of his royal titles will no doubt crush Prince Harry, but while he may be flooded with grief at the idea, I’m sure his wife, Meghan Markle, will be only thinking about how it could affect their brand.

A royal prince who’s been dumped by his family and stripped of his titles isn’t an attractive proposition to potential partners and speaking clients.

No, I firmly believe that if the Sussexes get a whiff of Prince Harry being downgraded to a regular pleb, they’ll move swiftly to minimize the damage.

How will they do that?

Simple. Prince Harry will denounce his royal titles and apply for U.S. citizenship first, thus changing the narrative from a prince being stripped of his titles to a prince actively renouncing his colonial, royal past and embracing life as a U.S. citizen.

But while that may gloss over the public perception among some aspects of the media and the Sussexes deluded fanbase, it won’t change the fact that Prince Harry will know, deep down, that he’ll have not only failed his family but embarrassed them to such an extent that they’d take such incredible measures.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.