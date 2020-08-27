Prince Harry Wants You to Know He’s a Feminist – and It’s Cringeworthy

Prince Harry, just like his wife, is attempting to cultivate a new personal brand.

It’s not enough for Harry to be a feminist; everyone has to know.

Of course, his feminism comes and goes depending on how he’s feeling.

As we all know, Meghan Markle has been going all out to create her new brand since moving to California from her brief cup of coffee in Canada, where she and Prince Harry spent time on Vancouver Island.

It isn’t just Meghan who’s trying to rebrand though. Prince Harry is changing things up as well and seems to be following in his wife’s footsteps.

Prince Harry is a feminist, don’t you know?

It’s not enough to be a feminist. Prince Harry has to Make sure everyone knows it

It may just be me, but when someone goes out their way to proclaim themselves to be something, I wonder if they’re doing it for show, or if it’s something in which they genuinely believe.

This is a question I’m asking about Prince Harry of late.

During a “backyard chat” with activist Gloria Steinem, which so obviously wasn’t staged for the cameras and the publicity, Meghan Markle went to great lengths to praise her husband for embracing his “feminist side.”

To me, it sounded like a proud parent praising their child for learning to tie their shoes. I was waiting on Prince Harry to be given a lollipop and a glass of pop as a reward.

It seems that it isn’t quite enough for Prince Harry to be a feminist. He has to make sure that everyone knows it, including Gloria Steinem when he proclaimed:

You know that I’m a feminist too, right, Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.

And how proud he was about it as well.

Sorry Harry, but I expect most decent men and women to be feminists

I really don’t mean to rain on Harry’s parade, but being a feminist is simply advocating for women’s rights on the ground of equality of the sexes.

I have friends, some of whom are men, and guess what? They’re all in favor of equal rights for women. The kicker is, they don’t go around proclaiming themselves to be feminists, as though it’s a badge of honor.

It’s 2020. I expect most reasonable and intelligent people to be in favor of equality. It really should go without saying.

Why did Prince Harry make such a fuss about being a feminist?

Which brings me to my next point.

It clearly matters to Prince Harry that people know he’s a feminist. Perhaps people knowing is more important than actually supporting women’s rights to equality?

So, why is it so important to him? This brings me back to my first point. It’s all about branding.

Meghan Markle has drawn her line in the sand of late, becoming involved in political matters and extolling the importance of voting.

Of course, her husband has never actually voted in his life. But he is a feminist, don’t you know? Just ask Gloria Steinem. He told her.

Being a feminist may be enough for most people, but you can’t use it to define yourself and your brand unless everyone knows it.

Watch: Meghan Markle is proud of her husband’s feminist label.

As is usually the case with Prince Harry and Meghan, it’s a case of doing what I say, not as I do

Let us all remember that Prince Harry is a feminist when it suits him.

If he has to scold and speak down to Angela Kelly, a member of royal staff who he referred to as “this woman” when he was demanding that she “make it work” for his future wife, who was throwing a strop because she couldn’t get immediate access to the Queen’s jewels, he will.

I wonder if you can still be a feminist even if you’re a spoiled brat who’s prone to tantrums with a misogynistic overtone?

