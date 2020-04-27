Prince Charles Leads by Example as Millionaires Take Advantage of Taxpayers

Businesses are having to send staff home during the coronavirus pandemic. The British government implemented a furlough scheme to assist those who require financial help.

Billionaire and millionaire bosses have taken advantage of the loophole to avoid footing the cost of retaining staff.

Prince Charles is leading the way, paying staff from his own pocket to the tune of $5.5 million.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best of some people. And the worst. Those who are under the employ of Prince Charles get to see the kind of honorable man the future King of Great Britain is.

As billionaires and millionaires in the United Kingdom take full advantage of a government scheme put in place to help businesses during this time of financial struggle, Prince Charles leads the way. He shows the level of responsibility and compassion we’ve grown to expect from him.

U.K. Government Steps Up, and the Wealthy Take Advantage

“Business as usual” could not continue in the U.K. The government came up with a way to assist businesses that were finding it tough to continue paying staff who were self-isolating.

This allowed employers to maintain jobs for their staff, with 80% of earnings covered by the government up to a cost of just over $3,000.

While this scheme was specifically designed with smaller businesses in mind who are unable to finance staffing costs during the pandemic, we’ve seen wealthy individuals and companies take advantage.

Prince Charles Shows He’s a Cut Above

While the likes of Richard Branson, Sir Philip Green, Stella McCartney, and Victoria Beckham receive criticism for using taxpayer money to pay staff, Prince Charles has stepped up and led by example.

The 197 staff working at the Prince’s Foundation have been self-isolating. Prince Charles is paying the associated $5.5 million wage bill from the reserves of his charity.

While Prince Charles Steps Up, the Scheme Is Costing Government $52 Billion

Prince Charles recognizes that his company is in the lucky position of being able to fund itself through these turbulent times.

If only other wealthy individuals and organizations acted with as much honesty and integrity as the Prince.

Victoria Beckham is worth a reported $450 million. She launched a business in 2008 that has failed to make any real profit at all.

Over the past 11 years, the company has run a loss of almost $40 million.

Furlough Scheme Isn’t for “Primadonna Multimillionaires”

Beckham has seen fit to register for the government furlough scheme. Her 35 staff members will cost the U.K. taxpayer in the region of $250,000.

A spokesperson for Victoria Beckham’s company commented:

Having carefully assessed all our options, we made the decision to furlough a proportion of staff on an enhanced package.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, a controversial character in his own right, didn’t hold back when addressing the news:

Talking about altruism and generosity, how nice it was to read over the weekend that Victoria Beckham has decided to furlough 30 of the staff of her failing fashion business. The one that makes no money that loses money year after year.

The GMB host continued:

The one that’s been bailed out until now by her fabulously rich husband, David Beckham. This furlough scheme was not for primadonna, multimillionaires like you two, running a failed vanity business that makes no money.

While Piers reads the riot act, Prince Charles stands as an example for all to follow.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.