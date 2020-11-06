Menu

Prince Andrew vs. The American DOJ: Who Will Win?

The showdown between Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and the American Department of Justice is on. Who will win?
  Published: 2 hours ago
Prince Andrew
Is Prince Andrew in a fight he cannot win? Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP
  • Prince Andrew is about to have a showdown with the American Department of Justice.
  • Thus far, the Duke of York has not cooperated with the DOJ concerning their request for information in the Jeffrey Epstein case.
  • But that may not be the case for very long.

Prince Andrew may be taking up a fight he can’t win.

Thus far, he hasn’t cooperated with the American Department of Justice with their requests for information, despite demands on both sides of the pond to do so.

The question is, how much longer can the Duke of York hold out against the DOJ?

Prince Andrew Hasn’t Been Cooperative

Back in June 2020, the American Department of Justice requested an interview with Prince Andrew so he could testify about what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. The DOJ made the request directly to Buckingham Palace in what’s known as a mutual assistance legal treaty request.

The Duke of York’s team made clear that they weren’t interested in cooperating in a statement issued to CNN.

Any pursuit of an application for mutual legal assistance would be disappointing.

Now the Duke seems to be singing a different tune, but only because he stands to gain something out of the deal. According to Newsweek (via MSN), part of the Prince’s desire to cooperate stems from his desire to return to public life.

Sources close to the royal in October told Newsweek he will clear his name and then make a return to public life. Barry Levine told Newsweek that investigators could compel Andrew’s testimony if they first obtained evidence from the Special Operations 14 Metropolitan Police unit that provides royal protection.

So, as long as Prince Andrew gets something out of the deal, he seems willing to cooperate. But if it’s just a matter of “doing the right thing” and honoring a treaty that’s been in existence between the two countries for years, he’s not interested. Do I have this right?

The British Royal Family Are Not The Arbiters Of Morality

It’s hilarious to listen to people sing the praises of the British royal family and hold them in high moral regard, as though they’re all some combination of Joan of Arc, Mother Teresa, Maud Gonne, Marie-Thérèse Walter, and Cleopatra. This is especially funny when you hear commentators claim that the Duke of York has trashed the British royal family’s reputation, as shown in the video below.

The reality is, “The Firm” is comprised of adulterers, future Queen Consorts who snag the King by sashaying down the runway in their underwear, and — in the case of Prince Andrew — people who associate with characters who are unsavory, to say the least.

Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew was very heavily affiliated with Jeffrey Epstein, and no matter what his “royal titles,” he should be held accountable for that. | Source: Twitter

But this Epstein association isn’t just unsavory — it’s potentially criminal. Now that all of the signs are pointing to a whole new president of the United States — one whose cabinet won’t be comprised of corporate lackeys and cronyism — the very last people that Prince Andrew should go up against is the Department of Justice.

Because that’s a fight that he’s not going to win.

Jonas Borchgrevink edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  Modified: 2 hours ago
Bernadette Giacomazzo
Bernadette Giacomazzo
Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email. , her MuckRack profile here, or her LinkedIn profile here.
