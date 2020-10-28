Prince Andrew is Staging a ‘Comeback’ – Which Nobody is Asking For

Prince Andrew is reportedly trying to “stage a comeback.”

Some reports suggest that he’s acting more mature than before, which is part of his campaign to make a comeback.

But according to both the British and American public, no one wants it but him.

Prince Andrew is trying to stage a comeback.

According to one new report, the disgraced Duke is showing a more mature level than he had in the past, supporting the monarchy both publicly and privately, in an attempt to get back into everyone’s good graces.

He’s apparently doing his best to distance himself from this infamous interview, which you can see in the video below.

But according to another new report, no one really wants to see a “new and improved Duke” on either side of the pond. And that, frankly, is a good thing.

Prince Andrew Wants To ‘Serve His Country’

A source close to the Duke of York spoke to Vanity Fair, and said that Prince Andrew — whose incontrovertible ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein caused him to resign from all his roles in the British royal family, and subsequently got removed from the official British royal family website — is trying his hardest to show that he’s a changed man who deserves another chance with the Windsors.

The duke is spending time working out how he can serve his country and support the monarchy in the future, and what else he might want to do with his life. He’s locked down at Royal Lodge, thinking about his future service and public role. He has some clear thoughts. He’s very sensitive to the public mood and acutely conscious that the public are the most important stakeholder. He feels he has support from the family, very much so, including all his siblings and his parents.

Well, that’s lovely for him. As the old saying goes, though, no one on either side of the pond is itching to get Prince Andrew back in the spotlight.

The British and Americans Seem To Agree On This

While the British press (and the British public) seem to excoriate Meghan Markle at every turn — in contrast to Americans, who view her story as a modern-day Cinderella tale — both sides of the pond seem to agree that Prince Andrew can stay right where he is.

While the British press seems to be more tempered in their assertions, the British public has no problem calling him a nonce, amongst other terms.

On American shores, however, the Yanks are a little blunter: don’t nobody want this mess but him.

Either way, however, Prince Andrew is long overdue to face the consequences of his actions. Let’s not reward him with a “comeback” anytime soon.

