The Postal Service Is Making a Comeback – Will Their Music Hold up?

The Postal Service appears to be making a comeback, but will their music hold up 17 years after their only album?
  • Published: 2 hours ago
The Postal Service
Hopefully, The Postal Service can make some of us feel better in these strange times. | Source: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com
  • The U.S. Postal Service has had a rough pandemic as Donald Trump has done all he can to deny them help.
  • Ironically, the long-dormant indie rock band, The Postal Service, might be making a comeback.
  • Will they have an audience in 2020?

 

The Postal Service is making a comeback.

No, not the mail-delivery service that’s given so much to our country, they’re still struggling to survive. But the indie-rock band that shot onto the scene 17-years ago is making waves once again.

They were groundbreaking at the time, but does this relic of the past have what it takes to succeed in 2020?

The Postal Service Is Dropping Hints

You have to love a mysterious tweet. The Postal Service just tweeted “10.7.20” with this video:

The tweet features a jazzy, elevator music rendition of the band’s hit song, “Nothing Better.” It then says, “your meeting will begin tomorrow 10.7.20,” hinting that the group will drop new music tomorrow.

While it will be nostalgic for many, will it be relevant?

Will They Reach Great New Heights?

By employing their electro-synth-pop beats in 2003, created by Jimmy Tamborello (aka Dntel), The Postal Service was ahead of their time. Their collaborative style was also unique. They would send each other tracks back and forth through the mail (hence the name) to create the album. Check out their biggest hit below:

Well, it’s 2020, and neither of those hooks are particularly unique or intriguing anymore. And, if we’re being honest, lead singer Ben Gibbard’s emo style isn’t exactly all the rage. His main band, Death Cab for Cutie, hasn’t exactly been ‘crushing it’ this decade.

But there is hope.

It’s All About Timing

The Postal Service has timing on their side. In fact, it couldn’t be better. As the world grapples with the ever-shifting state of reality, nostalgia has become a prized commodity. We’re craving things from a more stable time. Why else would “Cobra Kai” gain such a following? Why do you think “The Last Dance” was the most-watched documentary of all-time?

We live in the Upside Down. Our president is telling us to drink Lysol, and his main opponent is calling people ‘dog-faced pony soldiers.’ Give us something, anything that makes sense.

The Postal Service made sense to us back then, and it makes even more sense as a fall release. Fans have been going crazy for fall-themed albums from their favorite cozy artists like Fleet Foxes and Phoebe Bridgers.

The Postal Service is doing what the USPS has been blocked from doing: delivering the goods right on time.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Modified: 3 mins ago
Aaron Weaver

Aaron Weaver

Aaron is the U.S. editor of CCN.com located in Los Angeles. He has been a professional writer and comedian for over ten years. After graduating with honors from Western Michigan University, he's written extensively for newspapers, websites, and various TV shows and web series. Email: aaron.weaver@ccn.com. , his LinkedIn profile here, or his Muck Rack profile here.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Most Commented

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

CCN – Capital & Celeb News, also known as CCN Markets, CCN, and CCN.com, is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Opinion.” CCN.com is a part of Hawkfish AS, a Norwegian Media Company with regional offices in the U.S., Canada, and India.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. All Rights Reserved. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway.