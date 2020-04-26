Pokémon Co. Should Apologize for Its Weak Games, Not a Twilight Wings Episode

The Pokémon Twilight Wings web series recently featured Dewgong, a monster not currently found in the Galar region.

The official Pokémon Twitter account felt the need to apologize for the appearance.

While it’s not shocking that the apology happened, it really shouldn’t have been necessary.

There’s been a heap of controversy around the new Pokémon games. Now there’s trouble with their digital series. The Pokémon Company apologized for a gaffe in an episode of the Twilight Wings web series.

In the latest episode, Early-Evening Waves, viewers noticed something strange. During a sea-fairing segment of the episode, some Dewgong can be seen jumping over the main character. For that 5-second appearance, the Pokémon Company felt the need to apologize.

As dumb as that sounds, I can’t blame them.

The Pokémon Company Are Probably on Edge

There’s a good reason that the Pokémon Company felt the need to apologize for such a small mistake. Certainly, memories of the release of Sword and Shield are fresh in their minds. Considering how hopped up Pokémon fans got, it’s not shocking that they’re keen to avoid any further issues.

Looking at the replies, it’s easy to see that people are still upset about the cutting of certain Pokémon from the latest games. It seems likely that Dugong will probably be added to the next DLC just to shut people up.

At this point, it feels like it would have been less work for Game Freak to add the originally cut Pokémon to the game than it would be to deal with all the fallout from having cut them. If things like this keep happening, the #Dexit folks might get their way in the end.

Sword and Shield Had Legitimate Problems

A large part of the problem caused by the anger surrounding the cutting of Pokémon is that it drowns out legitimate concerns. The latest games in the series have the lowest amount of end-game content of the entire series.

Sword and Shield have ended up being the weakest Pokémon games in a while. Despite all the new features, I ended up giving up on them before I even got to the end. Despite this, all of the negative attention on the game is focused on missing Pokémon.

It’s almost not worth sticking by the Pokémon series anymore. We’ve had decades of decent games. But if the future of the series is full of games like Sword/Shield and angry fans screaming into the void, then what’s the point of sticking around?

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.