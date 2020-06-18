Phoebe Bridgers Displays the Humility That Aaron Paul & Co. Sorely Lack

Folk singer Phoebe Bridgers released her sophomore album today – a day early, so it didn’t line up on Juneteenth.

She won’t be promoting the album until things “go back to normal.”

Aaron Paul and the rest of the “I Take Responsibility” crew should take notes.

If you’re feeling sad about the world right now, maybe skip singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers’ new album. If music could be bad news on a rainy day, it would be her new album, “Punisher.”

Don’t get me wrong — it’s excellent. It’s just emotional kryptonite for white girls (and other people! but mostly white girls).

Bridgers decided not to promote the album, given the current state of the world.

As overcast as her music can be, it’s not nearly as sad as that PSA that Aaron Paul and his friends released last week. Bridgers’ choices make them look even more cringe-worthy.

Phoebe Bridgers Move Her Release Date Up One Day

Originally scheduled to release on June 19th, Bridgers decided to move the release date up a day. Why? As all of us should know, June 19th is Juneteenth – the day slavery was abolished.

Even Donald Trump managed to gather enough sense to move his Tulsa rally off of that date.

On Twitter, she wrote:

Ah, what a breathe of fresh, unpretentious air in a world that’s drowning in ego. She let people know she has an album, she slipped in her police message, and she moved on.

Maybe it’s just the difference between musicians and actors. Whatever it is, Hollywood could take notes.

Aaron Paul & Friends Stumble Over Themselves

Compare Bridgers’ post with the monstrosity that was “I Take Responsibility.”

While they surely don’t need me to point out their failure, I’m going to do it again anyways. I’m sure they’ll gulp up the attention.

If you haven’t seen this clip yet, you should probably get the internet, and then find a wretch bucket:

Oh, boy.

Aaron Paul’s hands-on-mouth pregnant pause will live in infamy for the rest of time.

Even though Aaron Paul is generally a likable actor, he and the rest of his crew have been roasted relentlessly since then. It’s important to note why.

Whereas Phoebe Bridgers humbly stated her intentions, as well as her political message, these Hollywood geniuses decided to give us a ‘show.’ Unfortunately, it came off more like a Zoom audition that none of them would book.

They subtly tried to make the Black Lives Matter message about themselves and their acting. It was rehearsed, it was sappy, and it was virtue signaling at it’s worst.

Next time a group of white Hollywood B-listers want to display actual sadness on camera, they should listen to the latest album by Phoebe Bridgers.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.