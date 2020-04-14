People Are Modding Half-Life: Alyx and You Won’t Believe the Results

Half-Life: Alyx mods are already bringing extra life to the game.

Some of these mods make Alyx harder, while one even makes it a traditional game.

These mods are just the beginning.

Half-Life: Alyx is here to push virtual reality forward. This long-awaited return to the franchise is the highest-rated virtual reality title as of this writing. Players are so excited about Alyx that they’re already building mods for it.

Here are a few of the best ones.

Half-Life: Alyx Horde Mode

A journalist from Rock, Paper, Shotgun discovered this horde mode mod for Half-Life: Alyx. In it, the franchise’s signature enemy, headcrabs, consistently crawl at you. Zombies and other enemies follow shortly afterward. You must survive wave after wave of them.

Creatures will drop an in-game currency called resin, which you can spend for more ammo and other boosts. Of course, there are a wide variety of boxes to hide behind and defend yourself from the swarm.

No-VR Mod

Less than a month since the game’s release, someone already made a non-virtual reality Half-Life: Alyx mod. It can take a little while to set-up, but that’s to be expected considering the game isn’t meant to play this way.

However, once it’s set up, you should be able to play most of Half-Life: Alyx in the traditional way: with a keyboard and mouse. Some of the experience is still buggy, but it’s refreshing to see this available as an option.

Lethal Combat Mod

Did you find Half-Life: Alyx too easy? That’s where this mod comes in. The Lethal Combat mod makes ammo harder to find, for example. Headshots are much stronger, and on hard difficulty, enemies kill you in one hit.

This mod ensures players can’t run and gun. They need to play tactically, hiding behind cover, and taking out priority targets. However, this mod doesn’t just boost enemy health and call it a day.

Instead, health vials heal more HP, humanoid characters die from one headshot, and headcrabs usually die from one pistol shot.

If you’re looking to extend your playtime in this fantastic world by Valve, these mods are the way to do it. Of course, this is only the start. As time goes on, new Half-Life: Alyx mods may introduce new maps, enemies, and even story elements. Half-Life is back, baby. The gaming community is just getting started.

