Outriders Reveal Proves Game Needs More Time in the Oven

Outriders is shaping up to be a disappointing live-services game.

A gameplay reveal shows off a generic game with an outdated appearance.

Gamers are voicing their dismay over the reveal online.

Outriders finally has gameplay out and boy is it underwhelming. A live stream with developers People Can Fly shows off what appears to be another boring live-services looter shooter.

Here’s the thing, there are already plenty of games that cover this genre. Destiny 2 and Anthem are the two that stick out the most, and neither of them has gone over well with players.

Outriders Doesn’t Do Anything New

Maybe gamers just don’t want another live-services looter shooter? Even if they do, Outriders isn’t going to be it.

All of the gameplay shown off during the live stream is uninspired, to say the least. Even worse is that much of its looks down-right archaic.

The same holds true for the rest of Outriders. Its graphics aren’t exactly awe-inspiring and the HUD is in need of a major makeover to kill off loads of clutter.

YouTube Comments Are Tearing the Game Apart

Unfortunately for Outriders, there’s already plenty of criticism coming from gamers. Comment sections under videos of the game aren’t kind and point out the lack of appeal.

It’s much of the same over on Twitter too. Following the official gameplay reveal, users made sure to let People Can Fly know just how insipid its game looks.

Devs Need to Delay the Game

Outriders doesn’t have a hard release date yet, but it is set to come out sometime during the 2020 holiday season. That only gives the developers a few months to take a bland-looking game and make it better.

People Can Fly and Square Enix need to give Outriders more time to cook. If they don’t, it’s just going to be lost in the sea of cookie-cutter online shooters.

The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.