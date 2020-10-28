One Direction May Never Reunite Again After Niall Horan Milestone

One Direction fans continue to hope for an ever-elusive reunion.

But the different career directions of the various band members suggest that this reunion won’t happen anytime soon.

Niall Horan is the latest band member to achieve a major milestone, putting the reunion further into the rearview mirror.

If One Direction fans were holding their breath waiting for their favorite pop band was going to reunite, they just may have to exhale before they pass out.

A new report released about Niall Horan features great news for him, but bad news for fans.

Now that all five members have things going for them that extend above and beyond the band, there’s really no need for them to reunite.

Niall Horan Of One Direction Just Crossed A Major Milestone

Thanks to a new report from Heat Magazine, you might say that Niall Horan’s career is only going in “one direction” — and that’s up and further away from the rest of the band.

The magazine just released its 30 Richest Celebrities 30 and Under List, and Horan came in fourth place. (Horan’s former bandmate Harry Styles came in second place, whereas Ed Sheeran topped the list.)

According to this recently released report, Horan’s net worth is £55m (or about $67 million USD). That’s a lot of reasons to not ever go back on tour with his former One Direction bandmates (although, in the spirit of one of their best songs, please enjoy “What Makes You Beautiful,” which you can hear below).

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.

They’ve All Moved On

Whether you want to admit it or not, these “boys” in One Direction are no longer “boys” anymore. They’re grown men who are well capable of making their own decisions in their own careers.

Zayn Malik had a hit song with “Pillow Talk” and is now getting into gaming. Louis Tomlinson is making music of his own while enjoying the company of his girlfriend and child (and no, “shippers,” it has nothing to do with “management”). Harry Styles has an acting career in addition to a thriving solo career, as is Liam Payne, who has made clear that he prefers to spend time with his family rather than go on the road.

For his part, Niall Horan seems to have no problem playing solo shows — including one coming up at the Royal Albert Hall on November 7, 2020.

True One Direction fans would be happy for all of them, not make unreasonable demands on their time and energy. And I think it’s time we all appreciate that while we enjoyed the time we had with the band, we can enjoy their current pursuits even more.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.