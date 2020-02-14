NVIDIA Blames ‘Misunderstanding’ for Activision GeForce Now Screw-Up

Activision Blizzard removed all its games from NVIDIA’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service earlier this week.

It has now emerged that NVIDIA had its wires crossed in what the company describes as a ‘misunderstanding.’

The games are likely to return subject to a commercial agreement between the two parties.

Earlier this week, NVIDIA revealed that the GeForce Now cloud gaming service had taken a significant hit only a week on from launch. Per Activision Blizzard’s request, NVIDIA removed all Battle.net games from the service.

A ‘Misunderstanding’

In a statement sharing the news, NVIDIA stopped short of providing a reason for the request. The subtext was that Activision Blizzard was responsible.

It has now emerged that NVIDIA had its wires crossed in what the company describes as a ‘misunderstanding.’ NVIDIA assumed that through Activision Blizzard’s participation in the GeForce Now beta, support for the publisher’s games would carry over to the full launch of the service and, more specifically, the free three-month trial for early adopters.

On Activision Blizzard’s side, this wasn’t the case. The company opted to remove their games in anticipation of a commercial agreement with NVIDIA.

In a statement shared yesterday, NVIDIA said;

Activision Blizzard has been a fantastic partner during the GeForce Now beta, which we took to include the free trial period for our founder’s membership. Recognizing the misunderstanding, we removed their games from our service, with the hope we can work with them to re-enable these, and more, in the future.

Activision Blizzard Games Should Return To GeForce Now

While the situation doesn’t shine a positive light on NVIDIA, affected players can be considerably more hopeful. When NVIDIA announced the news on Tuesday, the assumption was that a recent deal with Google would see Activision Blizzard port its library to the Stadia platform. This no longer appears to be the case.

In light of the misunderstanding, it’s highly likely we’ll see Activision Blizzard titles return to GeForce Now before long, subject to the two reaching an agreement.

Despite NVIDIA’s blunder, GeForce Now continues to look like the best cloud gaming proposition on the market for many.