NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners

Amsterdam, Netherlands, October 30th, 2025, Chainwire

The crypto payment gateway invites new merchants to experience seamless and cost-free USDT transactions.

NOWPayments , a non-custodial crypto payment gateway that also offers custody option has announced a limited-time offer that enables new partners to process USDT(TRC20) transactions with zero network fees*.

The initiative aims to encourage businesses across industries – including iGaming, eCommerce, and high-risk sectors – to explore the efficiency of digital payments without added transaction costs. By removing network fees on USDT (TRC20), NOWPayments makes it easier for merchants to experience the convenience and reliability of crypto payments first-hand.

“Our goal has always been to make crypto payments accessible and efficient for every business,” said Kate Lifshits, CEO of NOWPayments. “This zero-fee offer gives partners an opportunity to experience how simple and cost-effective crypto transactions can be — from integration to real-time settlement.”

Key benefits:

300+ cryptocurrencies supported

Permanent deposit addresses

Mass payouts with 0% fee

Average transaction time ~3 minutes

Fiat support

Gateway fees: 0.5% for single-currency payments, 1% for payments with conversion

These capabilities make NOWPayments an ideal solution for businesses seeking fast, transparent, and compliant payment infrastructure that adapts to evolving industry demands.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a non-custodial cryptocurrency payment gateway that additionally provides custodial solutions, enables businesses to accept, manage, and distribute crypto transactions across 300+ digital assets. Founded in 2019, the platform powers crypto payments for iGaming, eCommerce, and other high-risk sectors with deposit addresses, mass payouts, fiat off-ramp capabilities, and average transaction times under three minutes.

Website: https://nowpayments.io

*The offer applies to USDT (TRC20) deposits only, available to new users for two months.

