No One In the Comedy World Is Shocked by Chris D’Elia’s Predatory Allegations

Numerous women accused comedian Chris D’Elia of predatory sexual behavior on Tuesday night.

A large percentage of those women were underage.

Other comedians did not come to his defense; in fact, many ridiculed him.

If 2020 weren’t serious enough, it just got a little less funny for Comedian Chris D’Elia.

Women from all over the world have been coming out of the woodwork to claim the 40-year-old Netflix comedian was a sexual deviant.

Worse, many claimed they were teenagers when D’Elia courted them.

If that weren’t enough, his peers are showing him zero mercy on Twitter.

The Accusations Grow a Life of Their Own

Thanks to a Twitter user aptly titled “SheRatesDogs,” the allegations found a place to congregate.

One Twitter user said D’Elia exposed himself to a hotel maintenance woman. Another posted a screenshot of an email exchange from 2015. The accuser said she was a 16-year-old high schooler during this exchange:

She said her “entire Instagram was high school football games and spirit days.” Luckily for D’Elia, she said they never met up because she got a boyfriend.

There were several other creepy ‘underage’ claims, including this:

And this:

The list goes on and on and on.

To be clear, these are all allegations. Nothing has been proven yet.

With that in mind, you’d think some comedians would come out in his defense. But no. So far, they’re coming out with pitchforks.

Chris D’Elia Gets No Love From the Comedy World

When Louis CK was outed, comedians expressed disbelief. When Aziz Ansari was accused, comedians were confused. But when Chris D’Elia was accused, comedians were like, “yeah, that makes sense.”

Comedian and Conan writer Laurie Kilmartin expressed it perfectly:

Former SNL cast member Sasheer Zamata gets in on the fun:

Comedian Kenny DeForest lays it on D’Elia:

America’s Got Talent comedian Alex Hooper, said:

Many tweets pointed out the irony of Chris D’Elia playing a pedophile in several TV roles:

While we await the fallout of this breaking story, one thing is undeniable; you should be nice to your coworkers. Oh, and don’t try to hook up with children.

