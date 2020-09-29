Nintendo Didn’t Need to Worry About the NSFW Princess Peach Game

Nintendo has filed a DMCA claim against the creator of a Mario adult parody, and it’s going to do them no good at all.
  • at UTC 8:15 AM
Nintendo, Princess Peach
A Nintendo-led takedown brings a whole lot of attention to a fan-made NSFW game that you'll certainly be hearing about now. | Source: Nintendo
  • Nintendo launched a DMCA claim against a fan-made adult game parody.
  • The DMCA strike has only served to ramp up interest in the game, since it was filed.
  • The Big N would probably have been much better off just leaving the creator to his own devices.

It’s fair to say Nintendo hasn’t always treated its fans any more than starving customers at times.

If they’re not maliciously taking down ROM sites, they’re shutting down fan projects.

Recently, they’ve taken down an NSFW adult parody game that has been worked on for 8 years.

I’m guessing that Nintendo didn’t want anyone to confuse it with the Mario 35th anniversary games.

Nintendo - EmuParadise Takedown Reaction
Back when Nintendo took down EmuParadise, fans online had a strong negative reaction. | Source: Twitter

Nintendo is Aggressive With DMCA Takedowns

Nintendo has shown a history of being overly aggressive when it comes to filing DMCA takedown notices. Back in 2018, they finally managed to force EmuParadise to take down all ROM files from the site. This was a move that met with widespread criticism from fans online.

That doesn’t even begin to cover all of the times Nintendo has taken down fan projects or sites. Even some of the most popular games, like Pokemon Uranium, haven’t survived the Big N’s cutthroat attitude to fan creations.

The most egregious example of this behavior was that time that they took down over 500 fan games at once from GameJolt, killing hundreds of hours of fan work.

Nintendo - Fans Discussion
The DMCA was made fun of a lot on Twitter, and many fans pointed out that Google searches since the event had skyrocketed. | Source: Twitter

Nintendo Probably Didn’t Need to Take Down the Adult Game

It’s not entirely insane that Nintendo wanted to get rid of this game. Any company may want to avoid their generally family-friendly characters being seen in a very not-family-friendly.

Having said that, Nintendo didn’t really have anything to fear from this game. The game had been online since 2012, and in that time it’s unlikely that anyone genuinely confused it for an actual Mario game.

You can hear more about the game and the situation in the video below. It should be pretty plain to see just how different from a regular Nintendo game this parody actually was.

It Probably Won’t Even Change Anything

The strangest part about this entire situation is just how little it’s probably going to change nothing. While the game’s GitHub page is now empty, mirrors of the game are still live all over the internet.

If anything trying to enforce a DMCA strike against the creator is just going to draw more attention to the game, aka the Streisand effect. I for one wouldn’t have heard about it if they hadn’t tried to stop me hearing about it.

In the end, it may have been better for Nintendo to leave the sort of people who make and view adult parodies of Mario characters to do their own thing. You can argue the morality and legality of it all day long, but they’re really not hurting anyone but themselves.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Comments

* All comments must be approved by staff before appearing on CCN.com. We do not allow bad language, hate speech, nor verbal attacks on staff or other commentators. Some comments may be edited for clarification or if they are in breach of our comment policy. If you wish to delete your comment or data, please contact us.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Most Commented

William Worrall

William Worrall

More from this author:

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. HQ: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway. Regional Offices: 440 Moy Ave, N9A 2N4, Windsor, Canada. C – 502, Flushing Meadows, Ferns City Road, Doddanekundi, 560037, Bangalore, India. Hurt, 560037, USA.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

Phone number: +47 98 48 24 99.