Nicki Minaj Is a Mother – Can We Finally Stop Trashing Kenneth Petty?

Rapper Nicki Minaj just had her first child.

People have criticized her repeatedly for marrying her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Can we finally just let her, and her new family, be happy?

Nicki Minaj is known for ‘feeling herself.’

Now she’s feeling someone else, a new baby.

The Internet is rejoicing, but they haven’t always been so kind to Nicki and her family. Will this news put an end to slander she’s gotten for marrying ex-criminal Kenneth Petty?

It should.

Nicki Minaj Is a Mom

This 37-year-old is growing up before our very eyes. The “Superbass” star is now a mother. Twitter celebrated this news by making her the top trend on the app.

And what’s not to celebrate?

She’s been a talented artist and a likable star for years (even if she’s collaborated with trolls like 6ix9ine.) But people haven’t always been so kind to her, especially regarding her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Kenneth Petty, Like Everyone Else, Deserves a Shot at Redemption

Kenneth Petty’s background is not pretty. He’s a registered sex offender, convicted of attempted rape in 1994. He was also convicted of manslaughter in 2006.

These are serious crimes, and they shouldn’t be taken lightly. But there’s something to be said about serving your time, which Kenneth Petty has done.

And his attempted rape conviction was over 25 years ago when Petty was just 15-years-old. That doesn’t make it okay, but it should at least open up an avenue for understanding. 15-year-olds, across the board, do stupid things.

Nicki Minaj has defended her husband, explaining:

He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go awf Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life

What Good Will It Do?

Of course, people are already calling out Petty amidst the good news. But what good will it do? Minaj appears to be fully committed to her husband. She’s a big girl who can make her own choices, and no one on Twitter is going to change her mind.

If anything, these trolls are only going to make it harder for this new child. It won’t need to be reminded that its father is a sex offender. His entire record is out there for anyone to see.

Nicki Minaj knows this man intimately. They first dated in Queens when Minaj was 16. She’s had a lifetime to evaluate him, and she’s made her choice.

Let this family be happy and find a life of your own.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.