Watch Out, Nick Jonas – the Cancel Mob Is Circling You

Twitter is turning the heat up on Nick Jonas. | Source: DFree/Shutterstock

This is an opinion.

Nick Jonas was trending today on Twitter for a new spaceship space emoji.

He’s also been getting mentions in regards to his tequila company.

Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner was getting dragged for starting her own tequila company in what critics called ‘cultural appropriation.’ What makes Nick Jonas any different?

Nick Jonas was trending on Twitter this Friday for an innocent astronaut emoji. Fans were downright giddy to tweet about their favorite Jonas brother in space.

But there was a growing number of other Twitter users who seemed to have a more serious bone to pick with the pop star.

Nick Jonas Gets Lumped in With Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner had an interesting week. She was pumped to announce her new tequila brand, 818. And detractors were excited to tear it all down.

They accused Jenner of cultural appropriation and gentrification. They said that rich white celebrities shouldn’t start their own tequila brands and profit off of Mexican labor.

Of course, Jenner isn’t the only rich non-Mexican celebrity to start their own tequila brand. Dwyane Johnson, Kevin Hart, and yes, Nick Jonas have all started their own tequila businesses. We’re just waiting on Jack Black and Awkwafina to join so the entire cast of Jumanji can get the smoke.

One user posted a list of tequila brands people should enjoy instead of Nick Jonas’:

Some people were upset that Kendall Jenner caught more judgment than her male counterparts:

Some people just really wanted to say ‘no’:

But what sets Nick Jonas apart from these other celebrities is that this isn’t the first time he’s been accused of being ‘problematic.’

Nick Has a Bit of a History

When speaking with BET in 2017, Nick Jonas caught some heat for his take on appropriation. He said it was more about inspiration.’

I think that, within music, there’s a real chance to embrace all different cultures. I’ve been influenced from everything from soul to R&B music and Spanish-influenced music and it’s all around. Even times I’ve traveled to Europe and I’ve been inspired by something I hear over in France.

The title of this article is “Nick Jonas’ Thoughts on White Artists Appropriating Black Music Might Make You Pause.”

When Jonas married Priyanka Chopra, the two were accused of having a “sponcon” wedding (sponsored content). The multi-day event was packed full of so many brand mentions it felt more like a Super Bowl commercial break than a wedding.

In 2015, Jonas was accused of cultural appropriation to ‘edge up’ his image. His song with Sage the Gemini and Stormzy was viewed as an attempt to distance himself from his ‘cute boy’ past.

He was also knocked for his gospel version of “Jealous” without crediting the gospel choir.

Check out the video in question below:

Something about the video does feel a little…off.

Jonas detractors certainly won’t be happy if they stumble upon this one again. Let’s hope Nick Jonas enjoys his day in space because he might soon come hurtling back to Earth.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.