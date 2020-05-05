Next-Gen Prince of Persia Rumors are Here – But Don’t Get too Excited

Ubisoft registers a new domain name for Prince of Persia, prompting rumors of a new game.

The last main Prince of Persia game was Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands which was released in 2010.

However, fans may not want to get so excited as the game could be a while away from release.

Earlier today, fans on Reddit discovered that Ubisoft has registered the PrinceOfPersia6.com domain. The who.is domain lookup information confirms that the domain is registered to Ubisoft’s servers, meaning this isn’t just a Prince of Persia fan trying to start a rumor.

It’s unclear how Ubisoft is counting the games in the series but fans have suggested that Prince of Persia 6 would follow on from Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. The game would be the sixth main Prince of Persia title developed by Ubisoft.

Ubisoft hasn’t done anything with the Prince of Persia franchise in years. The company did announce a Prince of Persia escape room, but this wasn’t what fans wanted.

Officially, the Prince of Persia series has been paused since 2013. It can take time for companies like Ubisoft to think of great new ideas for big, main games, and it could be that nothing it has tried to develop has worked.

However, if Ubisoft is now making Prince of Persia 6, fans shouldn’t get so excited about it. In a call to investors, Ubisoft said that it planned to launch five AAA games between April 2020 and March 2021.

The fourth, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has just been confirmed. The fifth is likely Far Cry 6, which leaked several months ago.

This means that Prince of Persia 6 wouldn’t be released until after March 2021. Ubisoft may announce the game before then but Prince of Persia fans who have been waiting for a new title in the series will have to wait longer.