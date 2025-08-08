Search
Two Arrests Made Over WNBA Sex Toy Court Stunt From Memecoin Promoters

James Morales
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Members of the Green Dildo Coin ($DILDO) have taken responsibility for throwing sex toys during women's basketball games.

Members of the Green Dildo Coin ($DILDO) have taken responsibility for throwing sex toys during women's basketball games. | Credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Members of the Green Dildo Coin ($DILDO) have taken responsibility for throwing sex toys during women’s basketball games.
  • Seven such incidents have occurred since Jul. 29.
  • Amid the publicity, $DILDO has surged 147% since Aug. 6.

Two individuals have been arrested for throwing sex toys onto the court during WNBA games in July.

Online posts suggest the stunt was organized to promote Green Dildo Coin ($DILDO), a memecoin launched on Jul. 28 that has surged 147% since Aug. 6.

$DILDO Degens Target WNBA

The trend for lobbing dildos on court started on July 29, when a lime green sex toy interrupted a game between Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries.

To date, seven similar incidents have occurred. In six of the cases, the dildo in question was green.

Discussions in a Green Dildo Coin Telegram channel suggest members of the community may have been behind some of the stunts. For example, one member of the group claimed to know one of the men arrested, Delbert Carver, and sought money for his defense from other members.

In an interview with ESPN, one $DILDO enthusiast described the incidents as an “opportunistic” approach to gaining publicity.

Two Arrested for WNBA Disruptions

On Aug. 1, Carver, 23, of Marietta, Georgia, was arrested for allegedly disrupting the Dream’s home game against the Mercury.

Days later, an 18-year-old man, Kaden Lopez was arrested after a similar prank during a Mercury–Connecticut Sun game.

Memecoin Pumps of Controversy

If the recent WNBA stunts were designed to draw media attention to Green Dildo Coin and pump its price, the plan has worked.

In classic memecoin fashion, $DILDO is up 147% since Aug. 6, with the ERC-20 memecoin’s market capitalization surging to nearly $10 million. At the time of writing, the most active trading pair on Uniswap, DILDO/WETH has a trading volume of $1,252,655 in the past 24 hours.

In a world where spectacle and virality are the only currencies that matter, the $DILDO throwing spree underlines the juvenile, sometimes destructive lengths to which memecoin communities will go for a pump.

    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    [email protected]
