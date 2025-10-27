MEXC’s New CSO Cecilia Hsueh on Exchange Strategy, RWA Hype, and Why ‘Doing Less’ Works

Fresh off a whirlwind week at F1 Singapore and Token 2049, MEXC’s newly appointed Chief Strategy Officer Cecilia Hsueh sat down with CCN’s Prashant Jha to discuss her first major outing in the role, the exchange’s evolving global strategy, and what she sees as crypto’s next inflection point.
“It was pretty hectic… the first time I represented MEXC at a big conference,” Hsueh said with a laugh, recalling the flurry of speeches, side events, and back-to-back partner meetings that defined her week. “But it was very productive.”
With over six years in crypto — including time as CEO of Femex and co-founder of Layer-2 project Morph — Hsueh now finds herself at the center of one of the world’s top five exchanges by trading volume.
“It’s one of the most potential exchanges on the market,” she said, pointing to MEXC’s $150 billion spot trading volume and what she calls “untapped opportunities in branding, listings, and synergies through MEXC Ventures.”
However, joining MEXC wasn’t without challenges. Coming from a startup background, Hsueh admits adjusting to a larger, remote organization takes effort.
“The challenge for me is fitting into such a big organization and leading teams forward — especially when we work remotely.”
Despite being a new team member, Hsueh isn’t shy about her ambitions.
As Bitcoin pushes past $115,000 and Ethereum trades near $4,300, Hsueh is confident that MEXC’s “trader-first” model can hold its edge — even as competition stiffens and narratives shift.
At the heart of MEXC’s growth, Hsueh said, is a philosophy designed squarely around traders.
She sums it up using the exchange’s own acronym: MEXC — Most trendy tokens, Exclusive events, Xtremely low fees, and Comprehensive liquidity.
“We’re the fastest on the market to list trendy tokens,” she explained. “We have 4,000 trading pairs in total. Take Trump as an example — we listed it two hours after it started trading on-chain. Most top exchanges took around 10.”
That speed, she said, defines MEXC’s identity. For Hsueh, it’s about serving what users actually want to trade, not just what looks good on paper.
Hsueh highlighted MEXC’s daily promotions — airdrops, trading competitions, and lucky draws — as part of a larger effort to make participation more rewarding.
Fees, often a sticking point for active traders, are another focus:
“Among the 4,000 trading pairs, [we] have 200 pairs that offer low fees. For frequent traders, daily profits might just be a few percent — paying one to two percent in fees makes no sense.”
Liquidity, she added, is what seals MEXC’s value proposition.
“Liquidity is one of the best on the market, with zero slippage. We have a big selection of pairs, but also deep books. That’s what sets us apart.”
Through MEXC Ventures, the exchange backs promising projects and builds symbiotic relationships between its venture arm, trading platform, and the projects themselves.
“We can invest in leading or promising projects and also collaborate with them — the synergy between the exchange, venture, and project is powerful.”
Compared to “too-big-to-move” giants like Binance or OKX, Hsueh sees MEXC’s 40 million–user base as a sweet spot — large enough to matter, but agile enough to innovate.
When asked about current market narratives, Hsueh didn’t mince words.
“RWA is different from previous trends — it’s bringing real utility to the chain. It introduces new liquidity and long-term yields, not just hype.”
She noted how MEXC is helping distribute RWA assets to retail users but remains focused on its core: trading.
“It won’t change the whole competitive landscape. Crypto trading is still our main focus.”
On spot ETFs, Hsueh is bullish:
“Billions of dollars flow into ETFs every week. Traditional institutions are now playing an active role in crypto — it’s becoming more stable for mainstream tokens.”
She sees the U.S. approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs as a strong signal for other assets:
“It’s a good lead for them to proceed with altcoin ETFs like SOL.”
On Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs):
“Only Bitcoin and Ethereum companies are actually doing well. For the rest, performance is not convincing. That’s crypto — a trendy topic today can be dead in a few months.”
MEXC Ventures, she said, focuses on long-term builders, not fleeting hype cycles.
On Perpetual DEXs like Hyperliquid and Aster, she’s intrigued but measured.
“Their user experience is improving, and there’s no KYC, which is attractive. But our strategy is doing less — we know what we’re good at: building a trading platform. We’ll invest in the best players instead of competing with them.”
With 40 million users, she added, “We can funnel liquidity to our partners.”
Hsueh views the market through a cyclical lens:
“Every three to four years, we see a new cycle. We’re preparing for the bear market next year based on what we observe from retail traders.”
She doesn’t claim to predict Black Swans — “I can’t predict any Black Swan events,” she said — but she does believe preparation can limit the damage.
“Everyone needs to be prepared. Hopefully no one gets harmed again.”
For now, she’s focused on steady execution, not noise.
“We’re final-round players. The market keeps changing, but if we stay disciplined and keep improving the fundamentals, we’ll be ready for whatever comes next.”