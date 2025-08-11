Changpeng Zhao’s ‘Deleted Key’ Claim Questioned After TST Dev Wallet Sells Out $30K in Tokens

Binance’s accidental memecoin, Test (TST), is going through another controversy. One of its developer wallets offloads its whole stash despite the private keys for this address being deleted.
A TST developer wallet address has sold the entirety of its TST holdings for more than $30,400 in recent hours, reigniting concerns over insider trading.
It’s significant as former Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, said in February 2025 that the token is just an experimental coin for BNB Chain’s tutorial, and not a real investment.
However, this didn’t stop one user from capturing its name in the video and launching it as a memecoin via Fourmeme.
In addition, he confirmed that the private key used for the creator address had been deleted, and that “no one on the team (or Binance) holds any of that token.”
This recent movement from the dev wallet has supported previous speculation that the token is being manipulated by insider traders.
The token’s controversy began with its unintended creation and was coupled with an absurdly large price jump upon its launch.
According to CoinMarketCap, the token launched at a paltry price of $0.00008179 on February 6, 2025.
Within less than 12 hours, it had reached $0.03387, a 41,310% increase.
A couple of days later, it would reach an ATH of $0.52, bearing a $219 million market cap.
Today, it trades at $0.025 with a $23 million market cap, a decline of 95% from that high.
Ultimately, this erratic price movement, the obscure ethics of memecoin launches, and Changpeng Zhao’s claim to have deleted the creator address’s private keys feel like more than a coincidence to onlookers.