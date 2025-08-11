Search
Changpeng Zhao's 'Deleted Key' Claim Questioned After TST Dev Wallet Sells Out $30K in Tokens
Changpeng Zhao's 'Deleted Key' Claim Questioned After TST Dev Wallet Sells Out $30K in Tokens

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
TST dev wallet offloads stash.

Did CZ (in image) properly delete the private keys to the TST creator address? | Credit: Ben McShane/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • A TST developer has offloaded over $30,000 in the past 24 hours.
  • TST is not an official token from Binance, but a memecoin inspired by a token seen in a trading tutorial on the exchange.
  • The TST token jumped by over 40,000% in value when it launched in February 2025.

Binance’s accidental memecoin, Test (TST), is going through another controversy. One of its developer wallets offloads its whole stash despite the private keys for this address being deleted.

Binance Test Token

A TST developer wallet address has sold the entirety of its TST holdings for more than $30,400 in recent hours, reigniting concerns over insider trading.

It’s significant as former Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, said in February 2025 that the token is just an experimental coin for BNB Chain’s tutorial, and not a real investment.

However, this didn’t stop one user from capturing its name in the video and launching it as a memecoin via Fourmeme.

In addition, he confirmed that the private key used for the creator address had been deleted, and that “no one on the team (or Binance) holds any of that token.”

This recent movement from the dev wallet has supported previous speculation that the token is being manipulated by  insider traders.

Highs and Lows

The token’s controversy began with its unintended creation and was coupled with an absurdly large price jump upon its launch.

According to CoinMarketCap, the token launched at a paltry price of $0.00008179 on February 6, 2025.

Within less than 12 hours, it had reached $0.03387, a 41,310% increase.

A couple of days later, it would reach an ATH of $0.52, bearing a $219 million market cap.

Today, it trades at $0.025 with a $23 million market cap, a decline of 95% from that high.

Ultimately, this erratic price movement, the obscure ethics of memecoin launches, and Changpeng Zhao’s claim to have deleted the creator address’s private keys feel like more than a coincidence to onlookers.

    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
