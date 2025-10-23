Berachain’s New System Aims to Make Crypto Transactions 10x Faster — Here’s How

Key Takeaways
Berachain, an EVM-identical Layer-1 blockchain powered by its Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus, is taking a major leap toward scalability.
On Oct. 22, the team unveiled Berachain Research Improvement Proposal (BRIP) #0007, introducing a Preconfirmation System designed to slash transaction confirmation times by over 90% — from roughly two seconds to just 200 milliseconds.
The upgrade aims to make Berachain one of the fastest blockchains in operation, targeting high-frequency DeFi, gaming, and other latency-sensitive applications..
The proposal builds on Berachain’s in-house infrastructure — its Beacon-Kit consensus client and Bera-Reth execution client — without requiring new validator components or expensive hardware.
At its core, the Preconfirmation System offers users near-instant assurance that their transactions will be included in the next block, even before finalization.
This allows wallets, dApps, and traders to act confidently within milliseconds, while the network finalizes the transaction in the background.
According to Berachain’s developers, this architecture maintains the chain’s trademark fair ordering, low latency, and high throughput, while vastly improving the end-user experience.
Rez, one of Berachain’s core developers said the new proposal “will put us top of category in transaction inclusion latency — over a 10x improvement.”
“Owning these components enables an entirely new design space with performance benefits,” he added.
The proposal is currently open for community review on Berachain’s governance forum.
Once feedback is collected and adjustments are made, the full rollout is expected in early 2026.
Importantly, BRIP #0007 is built with Ethereum compatibility in mind.
Berachain’s modular separation of consensus and execution layers means it can adapt seamlessly to new Ethereum upgrades — including EIP-4844 and other scalability features — as they are deployed.
This flexibility gives Berachain an edge in the Layer-1 race, allowing it to rival the performance of ultra-fast blockchains like Solana while maintaining Ethereum’s developer familiarity and security standards.
At the foundation of Berachain’s model is its Proof-of-Liquidity consensus, which allows validators to stake liquidity assets such as wETH and USDC into ecosystem pools.
In return, they earn BGT emissions that determine governance and rewards distribution.
This structure effectively “defragments” liquidity across DeFi — solving one of Ethereum’s most persistent pain points — while aligning incentives between users, validators, and builders.
With its Preconfirmation System and growing developer community, Berachain is positioning itself as a serious contender among next-generation blockchains.
If approved and implemented successfully, the proposal could mark a defining step in the project’s evolution toward high-speed, low-latency DeFi infrastructure.