Over $25M Awarded to Players at Esports World Cup 2025, So Far

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
There's over $70 million up for grabs at this year's Esports World Cup.

Over $25 million has been awarded to Esports World Cup 2025 competitors. | Credit: Zhe Ji/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • The Esports World Cup 2025 has more than $70 million in its prize pool.
  • A grand prize of $7 million will be awarded to the top-performing esports team.
  • Esports are expected to be a market worth tens of billions in the coming decade.

The Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 is off to a flying start and has already awarded over $25 million to competitors, leaving around $50 million remaining in the prize pool.

Esports World Cup Prizes

The EWC 2025 officially kicked off on July 8, 2025, with dozens of games such as League of Legends (LoL), Counter Strike, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Rocket League, and Street Fighter in its tournament lineup.

It started with a $70 million prize pool, which in recent days, has shrunk considerably as their respective tournaments end, and champions emerge.

So far, $25.25 million has been distributed to players competing across Apex Legends, VALORANT, Fatal Fury, Call of Duty Black Ops 6, LoL, Player Unknowns: Battlegrounds (PUBG) and others.

Most recently, Magnus Carlson took home the $250,000 prize pool in Chess, Team Liquid won $1 million in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup, and Yangon Galacticos bagged $500,000 in PUBG Mobile.

Next Up

There are still several major tournaments in progress that carry massive prize pools.

On August 9, the Rainbow Six Siege final will decide who takes home the lion’s share from its $2 million prize pool. On that day, Call of Duty: Warzone will also hold its grand final with a $1 million prize pool.

The tournaments will run until August 24, when the top-performing team will be awarded the grand prize of $7 million.

It is considered one of the biggest esports events ever, and marks the second-ever EWC tournament since its founding in 2024.

With gigantic prize pools, mainstream brand partnerships, huge audiences, and appearances from industry legends like Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima , or sporting legends like Ronaldo Nazario, EWC 2025 is set for an amazing 2026 run.

