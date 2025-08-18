Jason Zhao Steps Down as Story CEO, Accused of Jumping Ship

Jason Zhao is stepping back from Story, the intellectual property (IP) tokenization platform he co-founded just three and a half years ago.
Zhao said he is leaving to focus on a new AI venture, Poseidon, but the decision has prompted pushback from community members who accused him of jumping ship.
Zhao, a former Google DeepMind researcher, co-founded Story with Seung‑Yoon Lee, Jason Levy, and Hao Chen in 2022.
The platform functions as a blockchain-powered IP management system for brands and creators, who can mint their work (a story, artwork, character, song, etc.) as an on-chain asset.
Instead of relying on static copyright law, Story Protocol provides customizable, on-chain licenses.
When a new derivative work is created, the protocol records its lineage. This creates an “IP graph” showing how works are connected, making attribution and revenue-sharing more transparent.
Against the backdrop of intense legal disputes between copyright owners and AI developers, Story’s Programmable IP Licenses allow creators to allow, disallow, or specify conditions for AI training.
To fund its vision, the startup raised $216 million across three rounds and a token offering. Investors included a16z Crypto, Hashed Ventures, and Samsung Next.
In an X post on Saturday. Aug. 16, Zhao announced his departure from the company he helped build.
Although Seung‑Yoon Lee will replace him as CEO, Zhao said he intends to “stay closely involved as a strategic advisor.”
The announcement inspired accusations that Zhao was jumping ship at a time when Story has failed to live up to many users’ expectations.
Despite lofty ambitions and big-name venture backing, Story Protocol’s TVL (Total Value Locked) sits around just $25 million, Meanwhile, daily fee revenue is an unremarkable $23.
The protocol’s February token generation event also underwhelmed many investors. Despite a strong rally in July, since its launch, IP token has underperformed compared to the broader crypto market.
Comments on Zhao’s X post reflect frustration over Story’s leadership and its uncertain path to adoption.
“You’ve built a useless chain that isn’t adding any long-term value to decentralized systems, extracted like a pro, and moved on,” one characteristic comment charged.
“You sold a dream […] then you completely bailed for greener pastures,” said another.