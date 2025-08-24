Crypto and Equities Look for Direction as Rate Cut Odds Whiplash

Key Takeaways

Investors spent much of the summer convinced a September Fed rate cut was imminent.

However, sticky inflation and hawkish July Fed minutes forced a rethink.

Both equities and crypto sold off sharply before rebounding after Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Traders may face a cycle of “pricing in cuts, then pulling back,” leaving crypto and equities stuck in limbo.

Risk markets—particularly cryptocurrencies and equities—are struggling to find a footing as traders recalibrate expectations about the Federal Reserve’s next move.

Hopes for a September rate cut had faded amid sticky inflation data and hawkish Fed commentary, but Jerome Powell’s latest Jackson Hole speech revived optimism after he hinted that easing could be back on the table.

Markets Priced in Hope, Now Rethinking

For much of the summer, traders appeared convinced the Fed would deliver a September rate cut.

Fed funds futures implied nearly 90% odds of a move, reflecting growing concern over softening labor data.

However, the July Fed minutes told a different story, emphasizing inflation’s persistence and showing policymakers still wary of easing too soon.

Fresh producer price index (PPI) data reinforced those concerns, forcing investors to rethink the narrative.

U.S. stocks had a negative week as investors digested a fresh round of retail earnings and scrutinized Federal Reserve minutes for signals on the path of interest-rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a modest decrease, while the S&P 500 slipped by 1.5% before the Friday opening. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led the decline, falling by 2.8%.

The shift hit risk assets hard. U.S. equities pulled back sharply, while crypto endured a wave of liquidations—over $270 million in positions wiped out in just 24 hours—as traders scrambled to reduce exposure ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole keynote.

The selloff underscored how much optimism had already been baked into asset prices.

Jackson Hole Sparks Rebound

However, after Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, everything changed.

Fed governors stressed that decisions will remain data-dependent, neither ruling out future easing nor endorsing imminent relief.

The Federal Reserve Chair said on Friday that shifting economic risks could warrant an interest rate cut at the central bank’s September meeting.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole symposium , Powell said the baseline outlook and balance of risks “may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” but stressed that the Fed can proceed carefully given the stability of unemployment and other labor market measures.

Powell noted the labor market “appears to be in balance,” though a slowing in both supply and demand for workers raises downside risks to employment.

On tariffs, Powell said they are clearly lifting consumer prices and will continue to feed through supply chains over time, with uncertain effects.

He described the likely impact as a “one-time” upward shift in the price level, but warned that the risk of longer-lasting inflation dynamics cannot be ignored.

Following his remarks, the S&P 500 rose to 6,468.09 from 6,405.87 before the speech, while the dollar weakened to $1.3502 against sterling, from $1.3429, and to 147.43 against the yen.

“This is bullish for the front end of the yield curve and risk assets, where Bitcoin is a fast horse in the race. A dovish tilt could supercharge BTC’s narrative as a hedge against fiat uncertainty, accelerating institutional accumulation and liquidity. While the mid and long end of the curve remain uncertain, Bitcoin’s sensitivity to macro signals means it’s poised to ride any wave of optimism from rate cut expectations,” said Jessy Gilger, senior planning and investment advisor at Unchained.

A Cut in September As a Nuanced Outlook Prevails

Powell and other Fed officials have clarified that inflation above 2% remains their primary concern, while a resilient labor market leaves little immediate pressure to cut.

At Jackson Hole , the Fed chair emphasized patience, caution, and a strictly data-driven approach but also left the door open to a September cut.

This week, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said that recent economic data make a September rate cut difficult to justify.

According to the FedWatch Tool , the chance of a rate cut in September increased after Powell’s speech.

The probability of a rate cut next month was 90% at the beginning of this week, it decreased to 81% on Thursday before dropping to 71.3% in one day only on Friday.

But Powell’s speech sent it skyward, reaching 91.2% at the time of writing (Friday afternoon).

For now, that leaves crypto and equities in limbo. Both asset classes thrive on liquidity and easy money, yet the Fed’s stance suggests patience will be required.

The next few months will likely test whether markets can withstand prolonged uncertainty—or whether the hope of 2025 easing is enough to keep risk appetite alive.

Investors may find themselves trapped in a cycle of pricing in cuts, only to backtrack when data pushes the Fed toward caution—a dynamic that all but guarantees turbulence across risk markets into year-end.