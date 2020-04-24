A New Tintin Game is the Nostalgic Action-Adventure We Deserve

Microids is developing a new action-adventure based on The Adventures of Tintin.

The developer is partnering with Moulinsart to bring the new game to PC and console.

The press release suggests the game is in the early stages of development.

Microids announced today that a new Tintin video game is in the works. The developer is celebrating its 35th anniversary by partnering with Moulinsart – the Belgium firm set up to manage and protect the rights to the Tintin series.

The collaboration will see the timeless adventures of Tintin and his canine companion, Snowy, bought to PC and consoles.

Tintin and Snowy Make a Welcome Return

As it stands, there’s no firm release date or even a firm title. Microids says it will tap into the rich heritage of Hergé’s classic comic book series. Thanks to worldwide appeal, theses have sold over 250 million copies to date.

Touted as an action-adventure, Microids explained in a press release sharing the news that the game will drop players into ‘a whirlwind of incredible situations and suspense hand in hand with the legendary Tintin and Snowy characters.’

Familiar characters from the series will feature in the game with the boozy captain Haddock making a welcome return as well as professor Calculus and the comedic duo of Thompson and Thompson.

Early Development

Microids CEO, Stéphane Longeard says:

We are extremely happy to work on this co-production! We have been willing to make this happen for quite some time. This announcement is the result of a creative process allowing us to define precisely how this project will take shape and the two companies will interact. This really is a dream come true for us. The adventures of Tintin transported millions of readers worldwide and this opportunity will allow us to put our talents at the service of one of the biggest creators of the 20th century and its inked hero: Our team members are fans of the famous reporter and will do their best to pay this franchise a vibrant homage. We can’t wait to kick-off this project!

The wording of the press release suggests that this new Tintin title is in the early stages of development. Microids explains that we can expect to hear more ‘soon,’ notably a game title, artwork, and more details.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.