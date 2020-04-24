‘New’ Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Shows Fans Just Can’t Get Enough

Fans create a new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay video after scraping together clips from an old Q&A.

The popularity of the video shows just how excited fans are for the game.

However, it also shows that many Cyberpunk 2077 fans are frustrated with the lack of new gameplay or information.

On the Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit, fans have been enjoying a one-minute long gameplay video that appears to be now. However, the footage isn’t new and has really been piece together from a Q&A video posted last year. The Q&A video is over an hour-long, suggesting just how much work has been put into creating this clip.

Fans Create Their Own Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Video

The Reddit post of the video has 287 comments and 4.6K points which is incredible as it mostly shows the player character following around an NPC. If this is all it takes to get fans excited, it reveals just how much they want new information about the game.

Fans haven’t seen much that’s new from Cyberpunk 2077 since developer CD Projekt RED brought Keanu Reeves to E3 2019. At the event, the developer revealed a new trailer that featured Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand.

The developer has posted some details from the game. It has also confirmed that the game will be available on Xbox Series X.

Cyberpunk 2077 is Being Rated

However, fans want more. The game had a release date of April 16, 2020 before being delayed but this went by without CD Projekt RED saying anything about it.

The developer has confirmed that the game has been rated and that it is now testing it for technical issues. This suggests that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be delayed but as the developer hasn’t shared much in so long, it’s no surprise why fans are now starting to make their own trailers.

