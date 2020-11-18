Menu | Stories

Netflix’s The Crown Season Four? The Royal Reaction Says It All

While many are laughably treating The Crown season four as historically accurate, what do the royals themselves think of the show?
  • Published: 1 second ago
The Crown Season 4
The Royal reaction is in and who didn't see this coming? | Source: Des Willie/Netflix via AP
  • The Crown season four has made waves after its release at the weekend.
  • The depiction of Princess Diana and her relationship with Prince Charles has particularly caught the audience’s imagination.
  • But what of the royals themselves? Have they been watching? What do they think?

In case you’ve been living under a rock the past week or so, the latest season of The Crown was released by Netflix, and boy has it got fans talking.

The introduction of Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, has been a particularly high point for me personally. I know there are inaccuracies in how Anderson has played the Iron Lady in The latest season of The Crown, but I don’t care.

It is, after all, a work of fiction based loosely on real events. It isn’t supposed to be an accurate historical representation.

That some people are taking it as gospel and using it as a stick with which to beat Prince Charles is not only ridiculous but a sad sign of the times.

And of how gullible or wilfully ignorant some people can be.

Sadly not. People seem to want The Crown to be accurate so they can bash the royals. | Source: Twitter

The royal view of The Crown

While onlookers such as myself find it an interesting watch and a way to pass these lockdown-ridden times, it’s not so much fun for the people being portrayed or their immediate families.

Prince William, for example, is reportedly unhappy, and rightfully so. Media reports suggest that the Duke of Cambridge believes:

His parents are being exploited and presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.

He’s not wrong.

It’s also been said that Prince Charles has never watched an episode of The Crown. A close associate claims:

His Royal Highness has absolutely no views about it. He has never watched The Crown. I shouldn’t think he knows it’s coming out.

Now there’s a burn for “Netflix Bob” Lacey and others behind the show.

Princess Diana is a huge part of season four

Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, has been a focal point of the chatter about this season of The Crown.

While most royal commentators have been pointing out the historical inaccuracies and explaining how the series isn’t anywhere close to reality, there’s been one lone voice claiming the exact opposite.

Paul Burrell. Former butler of Princess Diana, although he’s actually spent more time now living off being Diana’s former butler than he has being an actual butler.

Clearly a Paul Burrell fan. | Source: Twitter

I was surprised it took him so long to surface. Usually, the mere mention of Princess Diana likely has his agent ringing round the newspapers offering quotes.

This season of The Crown sees Burrell in his element, and he claimed:

I’ve watched already the first three episodes of The Crown, and I think it’s the best series yet. It’s a peek behind the doors of Buckingham Palace that perhaps the palace don’t want you to see because this is the truth in many ways. It’s a fair and accurate dramatization of what happened.

Could Mr. Burrell be angling for poor old Bob Lacey’s cushy job with Netflix? I wouldn’t put it past him.

It’s worth remembering The Crown is fiction

While the likes of Paul Burrell will try to make headlines claiming that the show is accurate, there is no way it could be, especially when the head writer has admitted that he makes most of it up in his head.

Peter Morgan, the head writer of the show, has admitted he makes most of it up. | Source: Twitter

The show doesn’t claim to be historically accurate, although it is rather sneaky by not placing a disclaimer at the beginning letting the audience know that.

Dude, it’s a television show. It’s not real. | Source: Twitter

What we have now is a whole load of people who believe that the way Prince Charles acts in the show is actually what happened in real life.

The writer admits that he made most of it up. Come on, people! | Source: Twitter

I honestly despair at some individuals. I hope they don’t watch professional wrestling! The last thing we need is anyone thinking that’s real as well!

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Modified: 1 second ago
Aubrey Hansen
Aubrey Hansen
I'm a full-time royal & entertainment commentator at CCN. I've had my opinions and links to my work on the royal family featured by outlets such as The Daily Mail, International Business Times, and The Express. Reach me at aubrey.hansen@ccn.com, visit my LinkedIn profile here or my Twitter profile here.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
  • Prince Charles, Prince William, The Crown
CCN – Capital & Celeb News, also known as CCN Markets, CCN, and CCN.com, is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Opinion.” CCN.com is a part of Hawkfish AS, a Norwegian Media Company with regional offices in the U.S., Canada, and India.

Sister Site: Hacked – Protection against Online Abuse and Cybercrime.

Editorial Team

Founder and Chief Editor: Jonas Borchgrevink – jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

Phone number: +47 98 48 24 99

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. All Rights Reserved. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway.