NBA 2K21 Gameplay Trailer Can’t Fool Skeptical Fans

A new NBA 2K21 gameplay trailer gets a roasting from unhappy fans.

While the slogan of this year’s game is “everything is game,” this has quickly turned into a meme.

The trailer also doesn’t feature gameplay of the more expensive PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.

The first NBA 2K21 gameplay trailer has dropped, and it’s safe to say that fans aren’t happy. The video, which is just 1:30 long, offers fans a look at the current-generation version of the game. The PS5 and Xbox Series X version of NBA 2K21, which will be more expensive, hasn’t been shown.

New NBA 2K21 Gameplay Trailer Prompts ‘Everything Is Same’ Memes

Video: NBA 2KI Trailer

While the video is on the shorter side, fans have been quick to make their minds up. The slogan for NBA 2K21 is “everything is game,” with an “everything is Dame” pun based on Portland Trail Blazers point guard and NBA 2K21 cover star Damian Lillard.

In the comments under the YouTube video, dozens of fans have joked that the game should be called “everything is same.”

Suggesting that an annual sports sim game is the same each year is hardly an original joke, but fans of the NBA 2K1 series have reason to be cautious. With criticisms of NBA 2K’s gambling gameplay mechanics and heavy emphasis on microtransactions, fans have become used to the so-called money-grabbing antics of publisher 2K Sports.

Few would be surprised if developer Visual Concepts chose to rein in bigger changes to the series so that it could make money by selling the same game with a roster change. It’s also possible that the current-generation version of the series has just reached its peak, and most of the good stuff has been saved for next-gen.

NBA 2K1 Teases College Basketball Gameplay

That’s not to say that there aren’t some changes in NBA 2K21. Some fans were excited to spot UCLA and Florida Gators uniforms in the trailer, confirming that there will be some college basketball gameplay. An in-game banner also teases a new area for the Neighborhood called “2K Beach.”

The NBA 2K series is hugely popular, and in January 2019, 2K signed a deal with the NBA valued at $1.1 billion over seven years. It is easy to criticize and joke that the games stay the same every year, but with so many gamers choosing to buy them despite that, it’s no wonder why so little changes.

