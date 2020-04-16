National Horny Day Is Another ‘Holiday’ Ruined by the Coronavirus

Today is National Horny Day, but the coronavirus lockdown is preventing many frustrated people from acting on their impulses.

Rather than celebrate the holiday, single Americans have taken to Twitter to complain that they can’t have sex.

But the coronavirus lockdown has actually caused a spike in sexual activity.

Coronavirus has ruined National Horny Day. Yes, that’s right, every April 16 is National Horny Day in the United States. But this year, coronavirus has locked us all inside. So no hanky-panky.

Predictably enough, legions of Americans are marking the day by complaining on Twitter that they can’t satisfy their raging libidos. And if nothing else, the sudden popularity of National Horny Day this year is testament to how the coronavirus lockdown has made many of us a bit sex-obsessed.

But with visits to pornographic websites hitting new highs, and with sex toy sales through the roof, a lockdown may just be the best way to spend National Horny day.

National Horny Day Is About Being Horny, Not About Having Sex

Anyone logging into Twitter this morning will have seen “National Horny Day” as the number one trend in the U.S. And if they’d explored further, they will have seen scores of people complaining about not being able to act on their horniness.

Of course, you may be forgiven for assuming that “National Horny Day” is just some kind of weird Twitter joke. But if Urban Dictionary is correct, it is, in fact, a “real” holiday, and has been since at least last year.

But this year, National Horny Day isn’t a joyous occasion. No, because the coronavirus is keeping around 95% of Americans under some form of lockdown. As a result, few people can go out to meet other willing adults.

So no matter how horny you may be, there’s nothing especially exciting you can do to satisfy your lust. Other than heading to Twitter, which is where most people seem to be venting their frustrations (as usual).

And because the coronavirus has kept many of us trapped indoors for weeks now, we’ve been more sexually frustrated than usual. So it’s like National Horny Day is adding insult to injury.

The Coronavirus Lockdown Has Made The World Sex-Mad

Still, the coronavirus hasn’t killed off sex, even while can’t explore the world to celebrate National Horny Day. Because while the singletons among us may be trapped, those who live with their spouse, partner, or a willing housemate have been going wild.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “sex toy sales are up.” One Hollywood-based “adult” business reported a 100% annual rise in sales over the last five days of March.

Similar increases are apparent in other countries. In Australia, sales of sex toys have increased by 350% since the coronavirus lockdown began. In the U.K., dating websites and even extramarital affair websites have enjoyed more traffic.

Clearly, National Horny Day may not be a complete loss for some people. And with affair websites seeing increased traffic, some of us may even be venturing outside for our sexual activity.

Not only that, but even single people have been busy since the coronavirus lockdown began. For example, PornHub boasted a record 12% growth in worldwide traffic in March. And this isn’t surprising since you can watch Contagion only so many times.

Given these increases, it’s hard to believe that complaints on Twitter are proof that the coronavirus lockdown has ruined National Horny Day. Sure, some of us aren’t interested in using our own facilities. But others are probably having more sex right now than they’ve ever had in their lives.

And when you combine that with free money and no work, you could say that the coronavirus has turned America into a utopia. Well, not really, but at least you now have more time for porn and sex toys. So enjoy National Horny Day.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.